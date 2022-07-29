George Albert Ragan

whopam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
Ronnie Morris
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday August 5th at 10am at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Roger C. Stallons Sr.
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Saturday August 6th at 12noon at West Mt Zoar Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at West Mt Zoar Baptist Church.
whopam.com
Donald Edward Noffsinger
(Age 78, of Greenbrier, TN and formerly of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday August 3rd at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Dorothy Jean Butler
(Age 101, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Tuesday August 2nd at 2pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon til the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
whopam.com
Man injured in I-24 accident
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday morning at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. He had been merging from the parkway onto I-24 East when he wrecked and ended up on his roof partially in the eastbound lanes, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville for non-life-threatening injuries.
whopam.com
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
whopam.com
Logan Aluminum Job Fair
The Logan Recruitment Team will be in Hopkinsville, KY on Wednesday, August 3rd! Check out the details below. There will be 2 testing times available.
whopam.com
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
whopam.com
Man who broke windows at businesses, library to get bed at Kentucky Recovery Center
A man who broke windows at Wendy’s, McDonald’s, a gas station and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library last year is having his sentence probated as he will receive drug rehabilitation treatment at a Kentucky Recovery Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Altovise McGregor of Hopkinsville attempted to steal food and candy items...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Council approves municipals orders, honors retiring fire fighter
Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to a retiring Hopkinsville firefighter and approved several municipal orders at Tuesday night’s meeting. Tony Harris is retiring from the Hopkinsville Fire Department after 25 years of service to that department where is served as fire fighter, EMT and engineer and the community as a whole. Mayor Wendell Lynch says Harris will be missed but he expects people will still see him helping the community in some way, due to his spirit of service and volunteerism.
whopam.com
Man served with indictment warrant for manslaughter
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection with a drug overdose death from May of this year. In addition to the manslaughter count, 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives).
whopam.com
Trial postponed for former FUMC pastor, daycare director
Trial was postponed Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the former First United Methodist Church pastor and daycare director facing child abuse charges. Attorney Bill Deatherage represents former pastor Paige Williams and has filed a motion to disqualify Judge John Atkins from presiding over the trial, which was set to begin Monday. Judge Atkins contacted Chief Justice John Minton, who told him he did not intend to have a hearing on the motion and would instead let the local court decide.
whopam.com
Man arrested after pursuit
A pursuit Sunday morning that began at North Drive and West Seventh Street ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police attempted to stop 30-year old Deante Sharpe of Hopkinsville failed to stop at a red light. Sharpe then made several turns and ran stop...
whopam.com
Ascend Elements to locate in Hopkinsville, create 250 jobs
Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky Monday afternoon, and made a stop in Hopkinsville to announce that Ascend Elements is coming to Hopkinsville with a $310 million investment that will create 250 new jobs. Ascened Elements Inc. is a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion...
whopam.com
Arrest made after Hopkinsville shots fired incident
An arrest has been made for a shots fired incident from Sunday night on South Main Street. Hopkinsville police charged 20-year old Thomas Welch of Hopkinsville with felony wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and violation of an EPO. Welch allegedly fired multiple rounds just before 7 p.m. into a vehicle in...
whopam.com
Oak Grove Butterfly Festival set for September 3rd
Oak Grove Tourism has announced that the award-winning Butterfly Festival will take place the first Saturday in September this year. According to a news release, it will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, September 3 and it happens on the War Memorial Walking Trail on Walter Garrett Lane in Oak Grove. This will be the 13th year for the event that is free and educational—there will be food trucks on site, along with the Space Adventures Thrill Show, face painting, bubble zones, arts and crafts, balloon artists and more.
whopam.com
Todd County Middle School SBDM Council to interview principal candidates Wednesday
The Todd County Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council will interview candidates to fill their open principal position Wednesday afternoon and could possibly make a selection. An agenda for the special-called 5 p.m. Wednesday meeting shows interviews will be conducted in closed session and that they will then return...
Comments / 0