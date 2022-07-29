Lola Eva Jean Bowles Gibson

An 18-year-old Princeton man has been charged with murder, after he allegedly shot a man to death on Mechanic Street in Princeton Saturday night. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic around 9:45 p.m. and upon arrival, found 42-year-old Gregory Cain of Princeton on the front porch of the residence with gunshot wounds. Cain was taken to Caldwell County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

