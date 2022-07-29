ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lola Eva Jean Bowles Gibson

By Adam May
whopam.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting

An 18-year-old Princeton man has been charged with murder, after he allegedly shot a man to death on Mechanic Street in Princeton Saturday night. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic around 9:45 p.m. and upon arrival, found 42-year-old Gregory Cain of Princeton on the front porch of the residence with gunshot wounds. Cain was taken to Caldwell County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
PRINCETON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy