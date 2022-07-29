Jones and Arcand: Would you trade for Kevin Durant?

985thesportshub.com
This Heat-Lakers Trade Gives LeBron James A 3-Point Specialist
If you aim to discuss the NBA critically, it’s best to avoid hyperbole. With that out of the way:. The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers may have been the most disappointing team in NBA history. They won 33 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers rostered a player that some consider to be...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers have been engaged in numerous trade rumors this NBA offseason. They are searching high and low for ways to upgrade the roster after a very poor showing during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers were easily the most disappointing team last season, as they entered with title...
Report: LeBron James would only leave Lakers under 1 circumstance
LeBron James is only under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more season, which has led to questions about his future with the organization. Would the team consider trading LeBron? Would James consider leaving the team?. According to one reporter, there is only one circumstance under which James...
NBA・
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade Idea: Memphis Grizzlies Could Land Kevin Durant For Four Players And Five First-Round Picks
Kevin Durant's trade request has shaken the league, and many teams have already engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, it seems as though no team has made an offer that has piqued the Nets' interest. Perhaps a team like the Memphis Grizzlies could enter the mix...
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the New York Mets have a scout watching the Boston Red Sox on Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. One of the players that they could trade for is J.D. Martinez, according to Rosenthal.
Here’s How The Heat Could Trade For Nets’ Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat are one team that has been connected to Kevin Durant from the start since he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the process, they have also been referred to as the team most determined to acquire the former NBA MVP. This shouldn’t come as a...
Breaking down Rudy Gobert trade to Timberwolves
This is the ninth installment in our series breaking down the major trades of the 2022 offseason. As opposed to giving out grades, this series will explore why the teams were motivated to make the moves. Let’s dive into the biggest deal of the summer so far, a transaction that saw a four-time All-NBA center head from the Jazz to the Timberwolves…
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst
Lakers forward LeBron James inches closer to the NBA scoring record, but NBA analyst believes it won't be as happy as it should be
3 Intriguing Julius Randle Trades For Knicks To Consider
The New York Knicks remain locked in on their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Regardless, they could stand to benefit from engaging in Julius Randle trade talks. Given how 2021-22 went for Randle and the Knicks, there are plenty of fans in the Big Apple...
Latest On Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
The Utah Jazz have made no shortage of headlines this NBA offseason. They traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a major haul and could look to enter a full-scale rebuild, which would surely require trading Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks have also made a splash of their own by...
'Chemistry is half the battle,' says Celtics' Jayson Tatum; is he dropping a hint about a proposed Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant swap?
It is not uncommon for NBA front office executives in today’s NBA to seek the most talent they can get their hands on via trades and free agency, figuring out the fit between the players later. You would think a team still so close to the Kyrie Irving experience...
The path of Red Sox, Chaim Bloom could lead to prosperity. But even then, the pain comes first.
Fenway Park needed no help in feeling funereal as Sunday’s first pitch neared, but Bill Russell’s death — the audible gasps when the Red Sox called for a moment of silence making clear how fresh the news was — cast the pall that much deeper. The...
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Friday
On Friday, Kyrie Irving posted to Instagram. The superstar guard just finished up his third season with the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Nets Are Still Hoping Kevin Durant Retracts Trade Request
It is very rare that a superstar player requests a trade with four years left on his contract. However, that is exactly what happened when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this offseason. Even though Kevin Durant wants out currently, it seems as though the Brooklyn...
Best Trade Mavs Can Offer For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown
The Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a successful 2021-22 NBA season. A trip to the Conference Finals qualifies as a victory for an organization built around 23-year-old Luka Doncic. With that said, they could use some help. After all, as prodigiously talented as Doncic is, he’ll always run into teams with a...
