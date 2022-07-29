www.eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past
This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.
Longtime All-Hours Hotspot Brian's 24 Shutters In Downtown San Diego
Downtown San Diego's restaurant that never sleeps is no more! Brian’s 24, the iconic 24-hour restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp District, has closed for good after more than a decade in business. Brian Stout and Brian Savage, who at the time owned Brian's Eatery in the space...
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
New Oceanside Venue to Be Christened Frontwave Arena After Naming Rights Deal
The new home of the San Diego Sockers will be called Frontwave Arena, thanks to a naming rights partnership for the entertainment and sports arena being built in Oceanside. The 10-year partnership between Oside Arena Management and Frontwave Credit Union will begin with the arena’s expected opening by the fall of 2023.
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido. The Grand Comedy Club opened three years ago per its owner.
San Diego Blues Festival
Three-time Grammy nominee Billy F Gibbons & Friends will return to headline the 12th annual AimLoan.com San Diego Blues Festival, to be held Saturday, September 10th as a benefit for the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. Through its first 11 years, the festival has generated more than $1.3 million and 20 tons of food to fight hunger in San Diego. All proceeds from the event benefit the San Diego Food Bank’s hunger-relief programs.
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
Where to Find San Diego's Scenic and Historic Pedestrian Bridges
You could drive across one of Southern California's magnificent bridges — but sometimes, you want to get out of your car and away from traffic. And there are plenty of spectacular spans you can make on foot — especially in San Diego, where one of its most popular urban hikes incorporates as many scenic bridge crossings as possible.
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
Our Green Affair To Bring Build-Your-Own Salads To San Diego's Hillcrest
San Diego-based build-your-own salad concept Our Green Affair has announced it will be launching a second San Diego location in Hillcrest. A team consisting of a father and his daughters, David, Jacqueline and Jeanette Gaistman opened the first location of Our Green Affair in San Diego's Pacific Beach in March 2020. The "sexy salad bar" has its roots in Mexico City where David first opened frozen yogurt spots called Nuny’s Yogurt that had 14 stores throughout the country. At the yogurt shops, Jacqueline learned from the bottom up the process of hospitality and how to get a business up and running. While the primary owners are the father-daughter team, the foundation of Our Green Affair would not have been possible without the help of family matriarch Ana, who demonstrated that healthy food can be delicious and put countless hours in helping to create recipes for the new eatery.
These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly
Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido. It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning
The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
Park visitors 'stumped' by mysterious tree art in Chollas Lake Park
SAN DIEGO — A hiker at Chollas Lake Park didn't know what to think when his dog discovered a face staring back at them from the trees. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the lake and dove into a mystery. Park-goer Bob Couey thought somebody must have snuck into the park, carved this sculpture and flown the coup. Everyone loves a good mystery, but Bob was stumped by this one.
