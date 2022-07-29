ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 12

TV Fanatic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Star Teases Major Season 5 Shake-up: Who Will Depart?

Time may move slowly in Virgin River, but the drama flows fast and furiously. The Netflix juggernaut scored a very early fifth season renewal and is eyeing a significant shakeup. That much we've known since it was announced that a new showrunner would be taking over. Now, one of the...
TV SERIES
EW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race

Like water off a duck's back, $200,000 has freshly fallen into RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon's pocketbook. With the same finesse as Judy Garland finding her camera to pull off a show-stopping 11 o'clock number, the season 5 champion made her-story on Friday night's episode, becoming the first queen in the franchise's 13-year existence to win Drag Race twice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloBeautiful

Janet Jackson Slays In An All-Black Christian Siriano Dress That’s Everything

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in an all-black look that we love. Taking to the platform, the entertainer donned a long sleeved Christian Siriano dress that was everything. She paired the look with strappy heels and black bangles that she wore on both wrists. As for her hair, she wore her locs short and in a bowl cut that was in the shape of a blunt bob with bangs that framed her gorgeous face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Breaking Down the Controversial ‘Good Girls’ Cancelation Following Retta’s Claims: ‘1 Person Ruined It for All Cast and Crew’

A complicated situation. The real reason behind Good Girls‘ shocking cancelation has continued to be a topic of discussion. The NBC series, which premiered in February 2018, followed three suburban mothers who get caught up in the world of crime while trying to make ends meet. Viewers saw Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman bring the fictional friend group to life as they dealt with the aftermath of a successful robbery that turned into gang heists.
TV SERIES
PopCrush

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere Date Set at ABC This Fall

Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC for its 19th season in the fall and we now have a premiere date for TV's longest-running primetime medical drama. The hit series will debut its new season on Thursday, Oct. 6. Grey's Anatomy will be joined by spinoff Station 19 — launching its sixth season — and Alaska Daily, a new drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and created by Oscar-winning writer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy