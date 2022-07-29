RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 12

www.tvfanatic.com
Related
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: The 'Queen of all Queens' is crowned on the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 season finale
Monet X Change, Shea Coulee, Jinkx Monsoon, and Trinity the Tuck compete in the Lip Sync LalapaRUza Smackdown to compete for the title of 'Queen of all Queens' and the $200,000 prize on the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: All Winners. Four girls travel to the future...
TV Fanatic
Virgin River Star Teases Major Season 5 Shake-up: Who Will Depart?
Time may move slowly in Virgin River, but the drama flows fast and furiously. The Netflix juggernaut scored a very early fifth season renewal and is eyeing a significant shakeup. That much we've known since it was announced that a new showrunner would be taking over. Now, one of the...
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 12
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 12 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race
Like water off a duck's back, $200,000 has freshly fallen into RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon's pocketbook. With the same finesse as Judy Garland finding her camera to pull off a show-stopping 11 o'clock number, the season 5 champion made her-story on Friday night's episode, becoming the first queen in the franchise's 13-year existence to win Drag Race twice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Nia Long, Tabitha Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish And More Are Snatched At Essence Fest
The fashion is still taking center stage at Essence Fest. Celebrities are buzzing all around New Orleans having fun and looking fly. Stars like Tabitha Brown and Tiffany Haddish are bringing the bright hues to events, and we can’t get enough. If you’re in need of inspiration for your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Beyoncé’s mum stopped Solange from playing sister’s back-up singer in ‘Austin Powers’
Solange Knowles was nearly set to appear in Austin Powers film Goldmember alongside sister Beyoncé. The latter famously starred as Foxxy Cleopatra in the 2003 comedy film opposite Mike Myers, though a new oral history from Vulture claims that her younger sister was lined-up as a backup singer. “I...
Nicki Minaj Shows Up In Style To Her Chaotic Meet And Greet In London
On July 11, the Barbz took over the streets of Camden Town in London after Nicki Minaj announced that she would be throwing an impromptu meet and greet in the district.
H.E.R. Removes Her Shades And Reveals A New Shoulder-Length Bob
If you're look for summertime inspo, look no further!
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Janet Jackson Slays In An All-Black Christian Siriano Dress That’s Everything
Janet Jackson took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in an all-black look that we love. Taking to the platform, the entertainer donned a long sleeved Christian Siriano dress that was everything. She paired the look with strappy heels and black bangles that she wore on both wrists. As for her hair, she wore her locs short and in a bowl cut that was in the shape of a blunt bob with bangs that framed her gorgeous face.
The Real Reason Why Howie Mandel Missed Part of America's Got Talent Last Night
America’s Got Talent started out with all four of its regular judges on Tuesday night, but about two-thirds of the way through judge Howie Mandel went missing—for the second time this season!. When Howie first missed part of the episode back on June 14, host Terry Crews announced,...
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
Breaking Down the Controversial ‘Good Girls’ Cancelation Following Retta’s Claims: ‘1 Person Ruined It for All Cast and Crew’
A complicated situation. The real reason behind Good Girls‘ shocking cancelation has continued to be a topic of discussion. The NBC series, which premiered in February 2018, followed three suburban mothers who get caught up in the world of crime while trying to make ends meet. Viewers saw Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman bring the fictional friend group to life as they dealt with the aftermath of a successful robbery that turned into gang heists.
purewow.com
Alexandra Breckenridge Says New ‘Virgin River’ Character Melissa Montgomery Will Shake Up Season 5
Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel) is sharing details about what’s to come in Virgin River season 5, and it sounds like the show’s newest character, Melissa Montgomery, is going to become a big part of the story line. The 40-year-old actress sat down for a recent interview with...
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Could Recent Cast Additions Mean Saying Goodbye to Other Characters?
The new Law & Order: SVU showrunner, David Graziano, has been the talk of the fandom for weeks. And for good reason – he’s coming to the franchise with no prior L&O experience. With all the speculation surrounding the coming episodes of SVU, it’s easy to forget that Organized Crime has quite a few changes on the way as well.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere Date Set at ABC This Fall
Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC for its 19th season in the fall and we now have a premiere date for TV's longest-running primetime medical drama. The hit series will debut its new season on Thursday, Oct. 6. Grey's Anatomy will be joined by spinoff Station 19 — launching its sixth season — and Alaska Daily, a new drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and created by Oscar-winning writer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).
Comments / 0