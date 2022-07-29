15X Dobro Play of the Year, Grammy Artists to Be Featured in Ellington Concert

www.waynecojournalbanner.com
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Meteor Shower Viewing at Washington Park
(Washington County, MO) You're invited to join a special overnight opportunity to view the Perseids meteor shower at Washington State Park starting Friday, August 12th. For this overnight event, guests will camp in the park's Big River Day Use Area near shelter 32. From 6 to 9 p.m., interpretive team members from the park will present meteor themed activities, while EdgClif Vineyard of Potosi will provide limited free samples of wine to adults ages 21 and over. This camping area is for tents only, with each site accommodating up to six people and one vehicle. There will be designated camping sites, with amenities including pit latrine restrooms, potable water, and group fire pits. Individual campfires are not allowed, nor are RVs or generators. The area does not have flush toilets or electricity. Checkout from the area is 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13th. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 636-586-5768, or online at icampmo.com and search for events at Washington State Park. There is a $10 nonrefundable fee per campsite registration. Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in DeSoto. For more information, call 636-586-5768.
Authorities find body of missing Dent County woman
Authorities find the body of a missing Dent County woman. Crystal Ferguson was reported missing on July 21. She had last been seen at her home in Timber, south of Salem. Dent County Sheriff Bob Wells says her family was concerned about Ferguson. “She was reported missing. She had indicated...
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
KFVS12
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name. Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.
County man faces several charges, patrol says
A Summersville man was arrested early Saturday on four charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failing to maintain lane and wearing no seat belt. He was cited and released to a sober party, the...
