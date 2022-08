Buy Now Frederick police work the scene of a shooting homicide in the 300 block of North Market Street at about 3:30 a.m. July 23. Photo by Michael DeMattia

A man killed in downtown Frederick last weekend died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The Frederick Police Department provided more details this week about an early morning shooting in downtown Frederick on July 23, that left a Montgomery Village man dead.