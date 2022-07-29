HPD Outstanding Warrants List: July 29, 2022

bigislandnow.com
1 dead after moped and motorcycle collision on Maui
The Maui Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle collision on Sunday, July 31 around 9:13 a.m. on Kahekili Highway.
bigislandvideonews.com
Warrant Sweep Results In 10 Arrests In Puna
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - State and County law enforcement arrested 10 wanted individuals for a total of 16 outstanding warrants on Wednesday, July 27. (BIVN) – Law enforcement conducted an interagency warrant sweep in Puna on Wednesday, July 27, resulting in the arrest of 10 wanted individuals. The Hawai‘i...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening. Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.
bigislandnow.com
Police, Keiki Make Quite the Fishing Team
Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Kohala Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners of the Kohala Keiki Fishing Derby on Saturday, July 23 in Kawaihae at the Pua Ka ‘Ilima ‘O Kawaihae Cultural Surf Park. More than 60 keiki, ages 5 to 17, from North and South...
HFD responds to house fire in Waimalu
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call on Sunday, July 31 around 5:00 p.m. in response to a building fire in Waimalu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in Maui murder also accused of assaulting neighbors, killing their pets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a murder on Maui earlier this month. Authorities said Mike Pharisien is accused of killing Steven Holm in Haiku. Police said the 54-year-old victim was found unresponsive at a home in Haiku. Officials also released new details about...
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
KITV.com
'It was a dictatorship': former Maui police officers shine light on complaints against department chief
Since being sworn in back in December, seven employees have filed hostile work environment complaints against Maui Police Department Chief John Pelletier. Former ranking officers said the employees who submitted the grievances did not want to speak out over fear of retaliation, but noted one of the complaints involves a woman who was cursed at during a meeting -- and that working under Pelletier has led her and several others to seek help from psychiatrists and anxiety medication.
KITV.com
Maui police searching for hit-and-run suspect who abandoned car after crash in Pukalani
PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled on foot following a crash in Pukalani, Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving north on Old Haleakala Highway in a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan when he ran a stop sign onto Haleakala Highway and crashed into a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling in the inner mauka-bound lane of the Haleakala Highway.
Katherine Kealoha requests release from custody
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a letter to District Court, Katherine Kealoha requested that she be released from custody for ineffective counsel. Citing new case law, Kealoha wrote that her appeal was not filed timely by her attorney, Earle Partington–whose hiring, Kealoha wrote, was for that exact intent. She stated that upon her arriving back in […]
Couple Accused of Being Russian Spies Also Stole Identities of Two Dead Texas Babies
The Hawaiian couple used the stolen identities of the two deceased Texas babies who died in the 60s to fake passports, DOD identities, and social security cards said Federal Prosecutors. According to WFAA-TV, the identities of the babies were used for years and Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison thought they...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In handwritten note to court, Katherine Kealoha asks that her conviction be overturned
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine Kealoha has sent a handwritten note to the court seeking to overturn her conviction in the Mailbox Trial. The reason: She claims ineffective counsel. In her filing, she argues that one of her attorneys pledged to reporters after her conviction that he would “appeal, appeal, appeal.”...
bigislandnow.com
Puna Officer Honored For Role in Finding Lost 5-Year-Old
An East Hawai‘i organization recently honored a Puna police officer for his role in locating a missing 5-year-old. Officer Keao Fessenden-Grace was named the the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i’s Officer of the Month for May. A recent police recruit, just two weeks into his new assignment as a solo patrol officer, Fessenden-Grace played a pivotal role in locating the autistic girl just minutes after she was reported missing. The club honored him for his keen observations and quick thinking during the incident.
Hana Highway reopens after large Maui brush fire
Maui officials reported a road closure at the intersections of Hana Highway and Haleakala Highway and the intersection at Baldwin Avenue and Hana Highway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halawa inmates among first in Hawaii to get state IDs in prison
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inmates at Halawa Correctional Facility are now the first in Hawaii to get state identification cards in prison. The state Department of Public Safety launched the program recently to help inmates prepare for life after prison when they need an ID to apply for jobs, housing, financial assistance and medical coverage.
California woman attacked by endangered monk seal in Hawaii
A 60-year-old California woman was injured Sunday morning following an incident in Hawaii with an endangered monk seal who was protecting her baby.
Paia brush fire burns 30 acres
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Paia brush fire was 100% contained as of 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to the Maui Fire Department. The fire started around 3:40 p.m. that day. Maui fire officials said about 30 acres burned. Crews said it was a challening fire to put out since it was hard to get […]
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Woman bit by monk seal speaks to Hawaii officials
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman in her 60's was bit by a monk seal on Sunday, July 24 in the morning.
mauinow.com
State Department of Health issues red placard to Lahaina restaurant
The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red placard to a Lahaina restaurant, due to an alleged violations. Lahaina Fish Company, operated by Lahaina Seafood Company Inc., received the placard on July 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.
