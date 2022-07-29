HPD Outstanding Warrants List: July 29, 2022

Since being sworn in back in December, seven employees have filed hostile work environment complaints against Maui Police Department Chief John Pelletier. Former ranking officers said the employees who submitted the grievances did not want to speak out over fear of retaliation, but noted one of the complaints involves a woman who was cursed at during a meeting -- and that working under Pelletier has led her and several others to seek help from psychiatrists and anxiety medication.

2 DAYS AGO