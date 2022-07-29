Nashville notes: Chase Rice, Dylan Scott + more

www.willmarradio.com
Related
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Kenny Chesney Issues Statement After Fan Falls To Her Death At Denver Stadium Show: “I Was Devastated”
Tragedy stuck the Kenny Chesney show at Mile High. According to the Denver Post, a woman tragically fell to her death at Kenny Chesney’s Here & Now Tour stop in Denver this past weekend. The woman was reportedly sitting on a railing of an escalator at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, when she fell over the edge.
Watch Carrie Underwood Take on a Patty Loveless Classic When She Was a Kid in Throwback Video
Carrie Underwood is a country music powerhouse, but she’s also a lifelong country music fan, as evidenced by a throwback video the star shared of one of her childhood performances. The clip begins with a performance from Underwood as a kid, singing the 1993 Patty Loveless classic “Blame It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment
"Elvis" actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thorton in the film, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her apartment in Nashville, police confirmed. She was 44. The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.
Amy Grant, 61, Hospitalized: Country Singer Suffers Scary Bike Accident In Nashville
Christian and country singer Amy Grant is recovering in a Nashville hospital after suffering a scary bike accident on Wednesday, July 27. The entertainer, who topped the charts in the early 90s with “Baby Baby” and “Good For Me,” was reportedly wearing a helmet when she crashed while cycling with a friend in the Harpeth Hill area of the Tennessee town. Amy was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for “cuts and abrasions,” per News Channel 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
Billboard
Gary Allan Leaving Longtime Label Home UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is exiting his longtime label home, UMG Nashville. The “Watching Airplanes” hitmaker revealed the news on social media Friday (July 29), saying, “For the last 25 years plus, UMG Nashville has been my record label home. I’m very thankful to the staff members at [UMGN imprints] Decca, MCA and EMI for the belief and support they have had in me, but it is now time for a new adventure. I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to sharing more news soon.”
Darius Rucker Is Collaborating With Chapel Hart on New Album
Darius Rucker has a new album on the way, and, as the singer revealed this week, it will feature country harmony group Chapel Hart. Rucker announced the news in a short tweet following Chapel Hart's successful audition on America's Got Talent, which aired Tuesday (July 19) on NBC. Rucker initially took to social media to praise the trio for their performance of their original song, "You Can Have Him, Jolene," which presents a modern-day response to Dolly Parton's classic tune, "Jolene."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Lorrie Morgan Discuss Country Music In The ’90s: “You Can’t Record Songs From The Heart Anymore”
George Jones, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins and Lorrie Morgan all in one room together sounds pretty damn incredible. And it actually happened back in the late ’90s, when George had his own TV series, The George Jones Show. He’d often invite on other artists to perform and talk, from...
Sam Hunt Cancels Boots and Hearts Festival Appearance, Citing ‘Government Restrictions’
Sam Hunt has pulled out of his scheduled headlining performance at the upcoming Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada. The country singer broke the news online on Thursday (July 28), citing "ongoing government restrictions" as the reason he will not perform. The 2022 Boots and Hearts Festival runs from Aug....
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up to host 2022 CMA Awards: 'An absolute honor'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning joins five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan to host the 56th CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline
A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever. The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sam Hunt Cancels Canada Performance Due to ‘Government Restrictions’: ‘We Were Hopeful’ They Would ‘Be Lifted’
The show won’t go on. Sam Hunt canceled his upcoming performance at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada. “Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5th,” a statement shared by the 37-year-old musician via Twitter on Thursday, […]
Comments / 0