The Reading Life: Emma Fick

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
What to expect at the 22nd Satchmo Summerfest in New Orleans
On Louisiana Considered, we learn how a festival in the French Quarter is honoring New Orleans’ jazz legend Louis Armstrong. We also hear about the Warehouse District’s upcoming White Linen Night and dive into Louisiana lakes, where the people fishing are catching catfish — with their hands. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
NOLA.com
Louisiana Philharmonic announces new season featuring collabs with Big Freedia and the Lost Bayou Ramblers
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season is set to launch next month, and this year everybody’s favorite local orchestra is set to expand their, and your, horizons even more, with planned performances with Big Freedia and the Lost Bayou Ramblers, as well as a tribute to Star Wars legend composer John Williams.
Where is New Orleans’ only 360-degree view?
There's no view of Orleans like the "vue" from the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.
clarionherald.org
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
New Orleans Museums Offer Free Admission In August
There is so much to do in New Orleans and since we are just a little drive away from the city you may want to take advantage of this opportunity. August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are several New Orleans museums that will offer free admission this month. The list of participating museums is amazing and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends.
fox8live.com
FOX 8 takes home 15 first-place New Orleans Press Club Awards
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big congrats to the FOX 8 staff. We took home 15 first-place awards at the New Orleans Press Club Awards. FOX 8 walked away with 40 awards tonight among our reporters and staff. The Press Club even honored our very own Nancy Parker with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
gonomad.com
JAMNOLA and Sazerac House: Celebrate New Orleans
It is one of my favorite cities and I’ve covered a lot of ground in New Orleans, but I also know that there is always something new and fabulous to discover there. And after a couple of strange years having us all making some adjustments to what was once familiar, it was time to catch up.
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: In a city known for drinks, this event elevates New Orleans' cocktail culture
A great cocktail can come together just about anywhere, provided you have the right ingredients and some diligence using them. But New Orleans brings something else to the bar. There’s cocktail history here and cocktail culture, and a sense of this city as the heartland of the American cocktail.
Pete Fountain's childhood home sits empty, blighted in Bayou St. John
NEW ORLEANS — A piece of New Orleans’ rich musical history is in danger of being lost. The late Pete Fountain grew up and learned how to play music in a modest shotgun double at 820 North White Street in the Bayou St. John neighborhood. “He was born...
NOLA.com
Loony Mardi Gras krewe's prank has a happy ending, despite the $943.52 penalty
Once in a while, things work out exactly as they should. In this case, what started as an elaborate prank may breathe new life into a low-profile landmark. Last winter, a secretive Carnival organization called the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave achieved a subversive coup. The group of avant-garde artists produced...
myneworleans.com
Jacob Daigle, MD
Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Dr. Jacob Daigle completed his medical degree at Louisiana Health Center in Shreveport. During his residency at the UT – Austin Medical Center, he was awarded for Exemplary Service and Excellence in patient care and served as Chief Resident during his final year. He is Board Certified and a member of the American College of Surgeons.
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
myneworleans.com
The Best Doctors in New Orleans
Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a healthcare research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
lafourchegazette.com
101 Dalmatians? No, but a local dog gave birth to 18 hounds!
It’s not quite 101 Dalmatians, but one local dog gave birth this past week to 18 puppies. ‘PR Down the Bayou Honey’, the Galliano-based hound is a proud mother of 16 puppies (2 did not survive the birth) and she’s nursing proudly after the large litter. ‘Honey’...
NOLA.com
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
myneworleans.com
Orthopedic Center for Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy
OCSM & Physical Therapy is a multidisciplinary clinic delivering high quality patient services with compassionate and personalized care. Dr. Luis Espinoza is a double board-certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports injuries of the shoulder and knee. Dr. Chadwick Murphy is a board-certified, fellowship trained pain medicine/interventional spine specialist. Dr. Andrea Espinoza is a fellowship trained, board-certified Pulmonologist and Lifestyle specialist.
