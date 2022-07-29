ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Reading Life: Emma Fick

By Susan Larson
wwno.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwno.org

What to expect at the 22nd Satchmo Summerfest in New Orleans

On Louisiana Considered, we learn how a festival in the French Quarter is honoring New Orleans’ jazz legend Louis Armstrong. We also hear about the Warehouse District’s upcoming White Linen Night and dive into Louisiana lakes, where the people fishing are catching catfish — with their hands. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day

Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
clarionherald.org

Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans

Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

New Orleans Museums Offer Free Admission In August

There is so much to do in New Orleans and since we are just a little drive away from the city you may want to take advantage of this opportunity. August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are several New Orleans museums that will offer free admission this month. The list of participating museums is amazing and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

FOX 8 takes home 15 first-place New Orleans Press Club Awards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big congrats to the FOX 8 staff. We took home 15 first-place awards at the New Orleans Press Club Awards. FOX 8 walked away with 40 awards tonight among our reporters and staff. The Press Club even honored our very own Nancy Parker with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tennessee Williams
gonomad.com

JAMNOLA and Sazerac House: Celebrate New Orleans

It is one of my favorite cities and I’ve covered a lot of ground in New Orleans, but I also know that there is always something new and fabulous to discover there. And after a couple of strange years having us all making some adjustments to what was once familiar, it was time to catch up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Reading Life#The Louisiana Endowment#Humanities#The Booklover S Guide
myneworleans.com

Jacob Daigle, MD

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Dr. Jacob Daigle completed his medical degree at Louisiana Health Center in Shreveport. During his residency at the UT – Austin Medical Center, he was awarded for Exemplary Service and Excellence in patient care and served as Chief Resident during his final year. He is Board Certified and a member of the American College of Surgeons.
COVINGTON, LA
99.9 KTDY

Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
COVINGTON, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Doctors in New Orleans

Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a healthcare research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
lafourchegazette.com

101 Dalmatians? No, but a local dog gave birth to 18 hounds!

It’s not quite 101 Dalmatians, but one local dog gave birth this past week to 18 puppies. ‘PR Down the Bayou Honey’, the Galliano-based hound is a proud mother of 16 puppies (2 did not survive the birth) and she’s nursing proudly after the large litter. ‘Honey’...
GALLIANO, LA
myneworleans.com

Orthopedic Center for Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy

OCSM & Physical Therapy is a multidisciplinary clinic delivering high quality patient services with compassionate and personalized care. Dr. Luis Espinoza is a double board-certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports injuries of the shoulder and knee. Dr. Chadwick Murphy is a board-certified, fellowship trained pain medicine/interventional spine specialist. Dr. Andrea Espinoza is a fellowship trained, board-certified Pulmonologist and Lifestyle specialist.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy