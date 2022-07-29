Blog: A Melancholy Look Back...

www.rwcpulse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
SF family demands answers after dog lost while staying with sitter booked through pet care platform
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before venturing off on a recent Hawaiian vacation, a family in San Francisco booked a pet sitter on the popular pet care service platform, Rover. The family's distance away from home felt even farther after learning their dog had escaped his caretaker. Coco the 2-year-old Maltipoo...
rwcpulse.com
A local high schooler reflects on her summer serving the community at a housing nonprofit
Suntanning and lazy beach days were not on the menu for Helena Landels this summer. A rising senior at Sequoia High School, she was one of just five students selected as a 2022 Silicon Valley Bank of America Student Leader, a paid eight-week internship allowing young students to serve their communities through first-hand work with local nonprofits.
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
anash.org
New Shluchim to S. Francisco Bay Area
Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut Creek CA, in the East Bay of Northern California’s S. Francisco Bay Area. Rabbi Boruch and Mushka Hecht, along with their four daughters, will be moving out on Shlichus to Walnut...
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
RELATED PEOPLE
svvoice.com
Urban Plates Restaurant Expands to Sunnyvale
Urban Plates, the fast-casual, chef-driven restaurant concept specializing in wholesome, made-from-scratch meals, celebrated the opening of its newest location in Sunnyvale, California on Monday, July 11. The opening marks the brand’s third Bay Area location, joining existing eateries in Pleasant Hill and Dublin. With eyes on further expanding its Northern California footprint, a fourth outpost is planned to unveil at Santana Row in 2023.
travelawaits.com
9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco
San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Eater
San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing
After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
sfbayview.com
Tongo is a full-time organizer at occupied Parker Elementary
SF Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin talks about life as a full time organizer with the community occupation of Parker Elementary School in East Oakland. The community occupation of Parker Elementary School, which has been going on since late May, was a courageous act in order to stop the Oakland Unified School District from closing the East Oakland school, which lies on a small hill overlooking the MacArthur strip. At the beginning of the month of July, the School Board had a re-vote on the school closing, where the community was outvoted again by politicians who hold the interests of developers and charter schools higher than the interests of the Black, Brown and Pacific Islander students who live in the area surrounding the school.
point2homes.com
255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062
Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Silicon Valley
Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop
For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man gets jail time for threatening family wearing BLM shirts in Burlingame restaurant
A San Francisco man will spend two months in jail after threatening a family that was wearing 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant in June of 2020. The 56-year-old man was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Officials with the San Mateo District Attorney's Office say the man yelled "blue lives matter" at the family and threatened to shoot them.
Comments / 0