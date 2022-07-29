LEMON GROVE WILL START PILOT PROGRAM TO OPEN RECREATION CENTER SATURDAYS STARTING JULY 30

www.eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE
August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
cannabis dispensaries
Former councilmember, Scott Sherman, calls for justice regarding the People’s Ordinance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. The ordinance, as written, prohibits the City of San Diego from recovering costs from single-family residences for trash collection services it provides, but residents in apartments and condominiums must pay a private company for trash collection. There are certain exceptions, for example, single-family homes in gated neighborhoods have to pay for trash too.
Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods
POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring. Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.
COUNTY EXPANDS SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE LEAVING JAIL AND RETURNING TO THEIR COMMUNITIES
August 1, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego was awarded $6 million in Proposition 47 grant funding that will be used to help people returning to their communities after serving time in County jails. The financial support is earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The County will also leverage an additional $4 million for a total program of $10 million.
San Diego’s first Black City Council member, Leon Williams, turns 100
San Diego’s first Black city council member and only Black supervisor, Leon Williams, celebrated his 100th birthday.
Local mayors to address homelessness crisis
Sixteen out of the 18 mayors in San Diego County will meet to address the growing homelessness crisis. The meeting will take place at the San Diego Rescue Mission Monday afternoon.
San Diego County receives $6M grant to assist those leaving county jail
San Diego County received $6 million in grant funding to help those released from jail with services such as behavioral health treatment and assistance in securing employment and housing.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AUG. 2: MEET YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
August 1, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Each year, law enforcement agencies around the nation celebrate National Night Out events to help build community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Locally, some agencies are hosting their own free family-friendly events, with giveaways and everything from K9 police dog demonstrations to DJs and face painting. Others, such as La Mesa Police, invite residents to host their own neighborhood events such as block parties or barbecues which police or city representatives will visit to share information on things like crime prevention, as well as field questions and hear concerns.
Lakeside homeless
August 1, 2022 (Lakeside) -- The body of a man around 50 years old was found this morning in a pond south of Willow Road near Moreno, east of State Route 67 in Lakeside. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to a call and recovered the body. The...
New youth gang and drug program
A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
San Diego County refusing to answer questions about new water testing system
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a difficult summer for the beach communities in San Diego County’s South Bay. San Diego County implemented a new water testing system, to monitor potential health hazards, but it has been much more problematic than expected. The new testing system has resulted in the ocean being closed to swimming way more often than it was before the system was put in place. And that doesn’t mean the ocean water is dirty.
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
SANDAG explores toll alternatives on SR 125
On May 27, the San Diego Association of Governments received a request a future agenda item to consider eliminating debt and toll-only operations on State Route 125 as early as 2027 by board member and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. On July 8, SANDAG Board of Directors passed a resolution directing staff to evaluate alternatives to toll-only operations including managed lanes, control future toll road expenditures to increase cash on hand available to retire the debt by Fiscal Year 2027 and conduct a multimodal plan for the SR 125 to analyze future transportation option to retire the debt. Originally, the debt of the SR 124 would have been completed in 2042.
Mayor Bill Wells & Friends to hold benefit concert for homelessness crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local mayor is putting on a show for a good cause. El Cajon Mayor Bill wells and his 14 person band are performing this Saturday to help homeless people transition off the streets. Bill Wells joined KUSI to discuss ‘A Night with Mayor Wells...
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido. The Grand Comedy Club opened three years ago per its owner.
Gas leak shuts down roads in Santee
Authorities have shut down a portion of Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon for an uncontained gas leak, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Monday morning.
Chula Vista sides with maintained access to Friendship Park
Chula Vista City Council unanimously approved the signing of a letter drafted by Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, supporting Friends of Friendship Park to the Department of Homeland Security in support of maintaining public access at International Friendship Park. The park was inaugurated as a California State Park by First Lady Pat Nixon on Aug. 18, 1971.
‘We Need You': San Diego Parents, Faculty Prepare for Back-to-School Amid Teacher Shortage
Many San Diego families are getting ready to go back to school. The San Diego County Office of Education held a resource fair Sunday at San Diego State University to help parents prepare for the school year. The event was also an opportunity for school districts to attract new teachers.
San Diego is still a long way from composting residential food scraps
It’s been seven months since California required trash haulers to start picking up and composting food waste, but the city of San Diego is still months away from complying. CalRecycle, the state agency in charge of the effort to keep table scraps out of landfills, is being patient with municipalities that fall short but are making progress.
