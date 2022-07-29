ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Report Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District received notification of two COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included two females with ages ranging in their 60's and 70's. Comorbidities included Chronic Kidney Disease, Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. Our condolences go out to their family and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick

● Stay home when you are sick

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible

Comments / 0

Related
islandwavesnews.com

COVID-19 Numbers Skyrocket Across the Nation

Two years ago, COVID-19 spread around the globe, causing mass quarantines and restrictions to be put in place. Since then, the virus has developed a variant that is easier to spread around populations. This variant, Omicron, is what is causing the rise in numbers across the United States, especially within...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

New York Murder Suspect Last Seen Heading To Brownsville

Brownsville police are keeping an eye out for a murder suspect from New York who was last seen in Corpus Christi boarding a bus to Brownsville. A murder warrant is out for 47-year-old Larry Hicks who is accused of killing a woman in the upstate New York town of Plattsburgh July 14th. The victim was found stabbed to death inside a vehicle in a bank parking lot.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Driscoll Children's Hospital patients trade hospital beds for water slides

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all fun in the sun Sunday for two patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital! They got to spend the afternoon at Hurricane Alley Waterpark. The experience was made possible through a live-auction item from this year's Fiesta de los Ninos event. A Patient Play Day allows patients receiving long-term treatment at the hospital the chance to enjoy summer fun.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fat People#General Health#Tx#The Corpus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mysoutex.com

George West ISD initiates safety policies, procedures

75,600 minutes. That is how long the State of Texas mandates that local school systems at a minimum must secure campuses and provide a strong academic platform for students in 2022-2023. Throughout the summer, schools here in George West kept the process of preparing to reopen after the summer recess...
GEORGE WEST, TX
KIII 3News

Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

DROUGHT UPDATE: A closer look at the Choke Canyon/Lake Corpus Christi Watershed 2011 vs 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend and Texas are in a drought the likes of which have not been seen since 2011. 2011 was a year that saw Corpus Christi receive the 3rd least amount of rain on record at 12.06" for the entire year. By late July 2011, the drought was very bad across all of Texas with over 90% of the state in extreme drought and only 7.52" of rain in Corpus Christi through August 1 (5.96" at Choke Canyon).
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

2020 Port Aransas High School graduate’s death is mourned

Friends and relatives this week are mourning the deaths of a 2020 Port Aransas High School graduate and her parents. A car accident in South Carolina took the lives of Vicky Solarek, 20, and her parents, Brian C. Solarek, 54, and Michelle Solarek, 52. The wreck occurred about 4:45 p.m....
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KSAT 12

CLEAR Alert for missing Aransas Pass woman discontinued

ARANSAS PASS, Texas – UPDATE: The Aransas Pass Police Department has discontinued a CLEAR Alert for a missing 32-year-old woman. Aransas Pass police say Samantha Lopez has been found. No other information was provided. Lopez was reported missing on Thursday. --- (Original Story) Police are searching for a missing...
ARANSAS PASS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy