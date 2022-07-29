ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize

While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Ameritas to close Wayne location, employees to become remote

WAYNE, Neb. -- Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, president and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. will also be remodeled to...
WAYNE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Lifestyle
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
fox9.com

Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever

(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Pilger's Windmill Market returns after two-year hiatus

PILGER, Neb. -- A farmer's market/vendor fair has returned from a two-year hiatus. The Windmill Market in Pilger is now open again on the last Saturday of every month for June, July, August, and September. More than 60 vendors participated in July, which is more than organizers (who are running...
PILGER, NE
klkntv.com

Public areas closed due to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle

GERING, Neb. (KLKN)- Several public areas and roads are closed in the Panhandle, southwest of Gering, to allow firefighters to work without worrying about people or traffic. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission closed: Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, Carter Canyon, Montz Point, and both parts of Platte River Basin Environments. These areas are currently closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
GERING, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Business Industry#Linus Business#News Channel Nebraska
superhits106.com

John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant

John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
OTTUMWA, IA
iheart.com

Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money

(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Lottery
WOWT

Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are still on the scene of a wildfire in western Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol says the large fire is south of Gering and Scottsbluff. The fire started Saturday night in four different places. It’s believed lightning may be the cause. Troopers were working to...
GERING, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska's 'Craziest' Pizza Topping

Pizza toppings are a heavily debated topic amongst pizza lovers everywhere, and for good reason. What you put on your pizza essentially reveals your entire identity to those around you. All jokes aside, some toppings are really out there. The craziest pizza toppings go beyond pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and even deluxe options. These creations are so crazy that you almost want to try them once just to say that you have. And who knows, the pizza that you initially discounted could turn out to be your favorite. If you are the kind of person that cringes at the thought of pineapple on pizza, then you will want to close your eyes before risking the sight of these unique creations.
NEBRASKA STATE
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Tilden Prairie Days parade includes WWII veteran, horses, and water balloons

TILDEN, Neb. -- Tilden is celebrating Prairie Days this weekend. Saturday's events included a parade of community businesses, teams, and families. One of the more wild float entries included a car with an actual live bull in the passenger's seat, titled 'boy and his dog.'. Another entry was a veteran...
TILDEN, NE
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy