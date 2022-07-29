Filing for Marlboro County Board of Education seats has ended

heraldadvocate.com
Related
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Beautification Board presents Pride of Darlington
The City of Darlington Beautification Board recognized Ernest and Ernestine Dubose of 622 First Street with the Residential Pride of Darlington Award! Thank you for taking such great care and pride in our City!. To nominate a property or business for one of these quarterly awards, email rock@cityofdarlington.com or mail...
Quick sworn in as interim superintendent of Richmond County Schools
HAMLET — Dennis Quick was sworn in as Richmond County Schools’ interim superintendent on the morning of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022; Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel administered the oath. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Richmond County Schools Central Office Board Room at 9...
Emotions run high at Latta community meeting addressing recent resignations
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A community meeting Sunday in Latta aimed to address the recent resignations of several town leaders and half of its police force, but at times it devolved into a yelling match between officials and residents. Two council members and the town’s attorney and police chief have resigned over the last two […]
WMBF
Latta residents voice frustration over police, council resignations; town names interim police chief
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Latta Town Council held a special meeting Sunday following several resignations among law enforcement and town officials. The agenda called for a vote on the resignation of council members as well as a discussion on “town and police department concerns” after a number of police officers have resigned in the town, including Police Chief Josh Holt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldadvocate.com
Marlboro County continues to have highest unemployment
The unemployment rates continued to increase in every county in June. Marlboro County continued to have the highest rate in the state at 7.1%. The rate was 6.6% in May. Bamberg County was second at 6.6%. Lexington and Charleston counties had the lowest rates at 2.9%. The state unemployment rate...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch
Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
heraldadvocate.com
SCETV documentary featuring Marlboro County will have a prescreening on Thursday
A public screening of the documentary “Our Vanishing Americana: A South Carolina Portrait,” capturing the stories of various general and grocery stores, barber shops, and more, will be held downtown at The Skye in Bennettsville at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The documentary follows Mike Lassiter on...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldadvocate.com
Edward Crosland House to begin a new chapter
Dan McNiel has always had a love for history. When he heard that the owner of the Edward Crosland house was thinking about demolishing it or moving it, McNiel had an idea—he would move the house to the grounds of Shiness and restore it. The Edward Crosland House is...
heraldadvocate.com
Nominations needed for Angels Among Us
Do you know someone who is always going above and beyond? Someone who gives and sacrifices without fanfare?. Here is your chance to honor them. The Herald-Advocate is seeking nominations of individuals who are extraordinary because of their efforts to make a difference in the community. These are your friends...
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
wpde.com
2 killed in Robeson County crash, trooper confirms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people are confirmed dead following a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 130 in the Fairmont area of Robeson County, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear with N.C. Highway Patrol. Locklear said they're still working to make contact with the victims' relatives. At this time,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
Comments / 0