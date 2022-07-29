Carolina Panthers return to Spartanburg to sort out QB situation

www.postandcourier.com
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
With Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, Cleveland Browns record first victory of 2022
Personal feelings and long-buried trauma aside, the Browns’ quest for a championship remains alive. Former U.S. District judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy announced Monday did not dash the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. ...
Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2023 S Rob Billings
Clemson has added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of S Rob Billings.
Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns' open practice
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns' first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked...
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter decommits from West Virginia football
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter announced Saturday he is decommitting from West Virginia and will re-open his recruitment. "I just felt like West Virginia wasn't really a home for me anymore, and I needed to open up my recruitment again and explore other options," Jeter told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. ...
Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News
On Friday, it was announced that a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will linger into next week. Watson was at the center of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He settled all but four of those lawsuits. Even though disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson hasn't announced a decision...
Deshaun Watson Among the NFL’s Top Selling Merchandise
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the most bought jerseys in the league.
Freshman TE, son of former Tiger talks transition to Clemson
Josh Sapp has been to Clemson countless times in the past, but being a player is a different experience. The freshman tight end from nearby Greenville (S.C.) High School is the son of former Clemson (...)
Jadeveon Clowney Has Message For Ex-Teammate Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns made their Week 1 matchup appointment viewing when sending Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, their opening opponent. After re-signing for another season in Cleveland, Jadeveon Clowney will look to pressure his former teammate, assuming Carolina names Mayfield the starter over Sam Darnold. However, Clowney isn't thinking ahead to that encounter.
How many games will the Steelers play against Deshaun Watson in 2022?
Monday morning, the NFL is expected to announce the punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently sorting through around two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct and is facing some sort of suspension by the league. Meanwhile the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to square off with the Browns twice this season.
Panthers Sign Former Patriots 2nd-Round Pick
The Carolina Panthers already have a few potential-packed players in their secondary, but that didn't stop them from signing another cornerback this Friday. Carolina has agreed to a deal with Duke Dawson. The terms of his contract are unknown at this time. Dawson, a former All-SEC player at Florida, was...
NFL news: Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended six games
It was long expected that the New York Jets would most likely not face Deshaun Watson when the team travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. Now that’s official. Retired federal judge Sue Robinson ruled that the QB deserves a six-game suspension, according to Browns Wire. The NFLPA, on...
Cloud over Browns' Deshaun Watson not visible as quarterback makes memories for young fans
BEREA — When Tanner Hall and Barrett Radel lined up with a group of kids after the Browns’ first open training camp practice Saturday, they had no idea what was in store. Minutes later, they were playing rock, paper, scissors with quarterback Deshaun Watson for one of his autographed cleats. ...
Deshaun Watson at practice Monday, expected to participate through all preseason
While news of the 6-game suspension handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reverbiates around the NFL, it would seem all systems are go for the Browns in regards to training camp. As NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero noted, Watson missing less than a full season would indicate he is allowed to participate in all team activities, including preseason games, before his suspension begins — the weekend before the start of Week 1 in the NFL (Sept. 4-5).
Best of Panthers' 'Back Together Saturday'
Saturday wasn’t just any regular Saturday for the Carolina Panthers. It was “Back Together Saturday!”. The team’s fourth training camp practice of the summer saw folks file in for a festive get-together–players, family, fans and media alike. Here are the top scenes and observations from the fun afternoon.
