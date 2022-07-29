Carolina Panthers return to Spartanburg to sort out QB situation

While news of the 6-game suspension handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reverbiates around the NFL, it would seem all systems are go for the Browns in regards to training camp. As NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero noted, Watson missing less than a full season would indicate he is allowed to participate in all team activities, including preseason games, before his suspension begins — the weekend before the start of Week 1 in the NFL (Sept. 4-5).

4 HOURS AGO