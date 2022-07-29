Barnstable Police seek suspect in recent pharmacy robbery

capecoddaily.com
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Police investigating stabbing incident at Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 3 PM at the Cromwell Court apartments at 168 Barnstable Road. Police tell Cape Wide News that both the suspect and victim are juveniles. The victim was reportedly undergoing surgery at Cape Cod Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable […] The post Barnstable Police investigating stabbing incident at Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Car and bicycle collide in Hyannis
HYANNIS – A car and bicyclist collided in Hyannis sometime after 9:30 PM Monday. The collision happened on Bearse’s Way by U-Haul. The cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident. The post Car and bicycle collide in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
capecoddaily.com
Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Camry reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Camry allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The […] The post Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find vehicle, driver, seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, have located a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police
A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
Police find body of driver they say drove into ocean off Hull
HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who drove into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the woman in the driver’s seat of a truck that drove across the...
theweektoday.com
Car-motorcycle crash reported on Glen Charlie Road
A crash on Glen Charlie Road Saturday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and medflighted to the hospital, a Wareham official confirmed Sunday afternoon. A car and motorcycle reportedly collided Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Glen Charlie Road and Gauvin Street, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that the incident is under investigation by Wareham and Massachusetts State police.
fallriverreporter.com
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
Hanson Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
HANSON, Mass. — Police in Hanson are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday. Police say Ashlynn Gill may be in the Whitman or Randolph areas. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information...
capecoddaily.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at busy Hyannis intersection
HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened at the major intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road (Willow Street). A passing Orleans ambulance stopped to render assistance until Hyannis units could arrive. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is […] The post Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at busy Hyannis intersection appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire
FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a kitchen fire shortly after 3 PM. The fire was reported at 71 Pheasant Lane and extended to the cabinets before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene making sure the fire was completely out and investigating the cause. The post Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Eastham about 8:15 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Eastham Town Hall. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastham Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays […] The post Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
First responders testify about suspect's behavior after Randolph crash that killed 7
LANCASTER, N.H. — First responders called to the scene of the deadly Randolph crash testified Thursday about the suspect's behavior that night. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and several other charges in the 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists in the 2019 collision. Thursday's proceedings began...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Hospital placed on trauma alert for driver who crashed on Rte. 6, W. Barnstable…
WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. this evening, on Route 6 westbound, right before Exit 68 (the old Exit 6). State troopers had been on the lookout for an erratic driver speeding in the immediate area just prior to receiving the call about a truck crashing into the woods. The Department of Environmental Protection was notified after gasoline started leaking from the wreckage.
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
capecoddaily.com
Multiple units called to brush fire along Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Mutliple fire units were called to a brush fire on Route 6 in Sandwich around 5:15 PM Saturday. The fire was reported westbound past Exit 59 (Route 130). Motorists should expect slowdowns in the area. The post Multiple units called to brush fire along Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County insurance company CEO sentenced to probation for stealing nearly $300,000 from clients
BOSTON – The CEO and President of a Massachusetts insurance agency pleaded guilty in connection with an embezzlement scheme that left client companies uninsured, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. David G. Pietro, age 67, of Sandwich, and his company, DGP-Miles Insurance Agency, of Taunton, have each pleaded guilty...
MA Dept. Fire Services Warns Again About Lithium-Ion Batteries
We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.
Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
