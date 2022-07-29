Wild Acres Trail - Temporary Closure Notice

overlandmo.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
advantagenews.com
More downtown Alton lane closures start today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
tncontentexchange.com
Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
gladstonedispatch.com
It's that time of year, Lincoln County
Everything you can vote on and then some this upcoming election. The primary election for the state of Missouri is soon approaching. When it arrives, not only will the public be navigating politics on a state level, but also on a local and county level too. Information on politicians and their platforms is being distributed through multi-media sources en masse, but what about the positions they seek to fill? To answer that question, here is an in-depth guide to the roles and responsibility of every position on the ballot in Lincoln County.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
Hundreds in Ferguson devastated by flooding, city seeks millions in relief
Flash flooding damaged at least 100 homes this week in Ferguson. City officials are now asking FEMA for up to $5 million in funding to help with relief efforts.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
Illinois Business Journal
Republic Services acquires Alton area-based Sanders Waste Systems
After providing waste collection services to customers in Alton, Ill., and its surrounding areas since 1936, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System has sold their business to Republic Services. In a notice released by Republic Services on Friday, the company shared details with its “newest customers” regarding the sale...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
tncontentexchange.com
Piranhas in the suburbs! The day Glen Carbon neighborhood had a real fish problem on its hands
On July 29, 1984, a Glen Carbon resident caught a second piranha in his neighborhood lake, leading to the homeowners association taking a drastic action. Here was our original coverage of that story. Just when the folks of Glen Carbon thought it was safe to go back in the water,...
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County
“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
