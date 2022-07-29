ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Wild Acres Trail - Temporary Closure Notice

 4 days ago
More downtown Alton lane closures start today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
ALTON, IL
Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
EUREKA, MO
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month

ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Overland, MO
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
It's that time of year, Lincoln County

Everything you can vote on and then some this upcoming election. The primary election for the state of Missouri is soon approaching. When it arrives, not only will the public be navigating politics on a state level, but also on a local and county level too. Information on politicians and their platforms is being distributed through multi-media sources en masse, but what about the positions they seek to fill? To answer that question, here is an in-depth guide to the roles and responsibility of every position on the ballot in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs

As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake

A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
WRIGHT CITY, MO
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
Republic Services acquires Alton area-based Sanders Waste Systems

After providing waste collection services to customers in Alton, Ill., and its surrounding areas since 1936, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System has sold their business to Republic Services. In a notice released by Republic Services on Friday, the company shared details with its “newest customers” regarding the sale...
ALTON, IL
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
STAUNTON, IL
Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County

“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
SAINT PETERS, MO
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

