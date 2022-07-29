ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Village soon to get its daily fix of organic coffee, fresh homemade fare with popular neighborhood café | Local News

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village is a step closer to getting its daily fix of organic coffee and fresh homemade fare. The Plan Commission following a public hearing Monday night unanimously approved the conditional use permit and site operating plans for the Daily Dose Café, which is currently in business in Kenosha at 6010 40th Ave.
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Can you identify this buildout in Washington County, WI?

August 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – You have 17 seconds from where the music starts to try to identify this location. It was April 26, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about this business leasing space. Interesting how quickly the contractors turned this around. One contractor armed with a power drill said, “It’s amazing what ‘stuff’ can get done when you don’t ‘mess’ around.” … or something to that effect in contractor speak.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Old Homestead Orchard | Racine County Eye

Old Homestead Orchard began Dec. 10, 1840, and is Racine County’s oldest homestead with the same family name. As a family-run U-Pick Orchard, we offer U-Pick apples, pears, and sunflowers. An 8-acre sunflower maze awaits the adventurous! We have fresh cider, bakery and cider donuts every weekend as well as consignment gift items from local crafters.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing

BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
BROOKFIELD, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1903 Cardinal Parkway, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Unbelievable home on a spectacular property! Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated home on 1.08 acres in the Town of Sheboygan. The updates are numerous, the views are fabulous, and the finishes are top notch. The main level of the home offers a bright living/dining combination with patio doors to a new deck overlooking the private and secluded backyard. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and has beautiful, white cabinetry. There are two nice-sized bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks, jetted tub, and towel warmer. The lower level has a great family room, 2nd kitchenette, 3rd bedroom, lovely full bath, and ample storage. As if that’s not enough, there’s a gorgeous new sunroom overlooking the peaceful yard and creek. This is truly a must see!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
menomonee-falls.org

Streets of Old Menomonee Falls Part One- Up the Big Hill

Menomonee Falls Historian Jill Schmidt will focus on the businesses and families going up Appleton Ave. Starting with William Hesk, also including George Neu and his Ginsing and Cider business, the Koehler family, the first firehouse and firemen, Fritz Thomas and his hardware store, the hotel and showhouse and finally ending with Fredrick Nehs.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How Bradford Beach Came to Be

The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
SHOREWOOD, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Look Into the Cause of Six Separate Dumpster Fires

The Sheboygan Police Department is trying to figure out what caused six separate dumpster fires within 45 minutes of each other over the weekend. It is being reported that the fires were all reported to the Police Department between 12:15 and 1:00 Sunday morning, and all were on the city’s south side.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
whby.com

Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
RACINE, WI

