www.villagesussex.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Village soon to get its daily fix of organic coffee, fresh homemade fare with popular neighborhood café | Local News
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village is a step closer to getting its daily fix of organic coffee and fresh homemade fare. The Plan Commission following a public hearing Monday night unanimously approved the conditional use permit and site operating plans for the Daily Dose Café, which is currently in business in Kenosha at 6010 40th Ave.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Can you identify this buildout in Washington County, WI?
August 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – You have 17 seconds from where the music starts to try to identify this location. It was April 26, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about this business leasing space. Interesting how quickly the contractors turned this around. One contractor armed with a power drill said, “It’s amazing what ‘stuff’ can get done when you don’t ‘mess’ around.” … or something to that effect in contractor speak.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County declares fentanyl a community health crisis
Logan Rachwal died from fentanyl poisoning last year on Valentine’s Day. He's one of nearly two dozen Wisconsinites featured in a new billboard campaign – putting a face to fentanyl’s deadly grip.
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Old Homestead Orchard | Racine County Eye
Old Homestead Orchard began Dec. 10, 1840, and is Racine County’s oldest homestead with the same family name. As a family-run U-Pick Orchard, we offer U-Pick apples, pears, and sunflowers. An 8-acre sunflower maze awaits the adventurous! We have fresh cider, bakery and cider donuts every weekend as well as consignment gift items from local crafters.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing
BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
pleasantviewrealty.com
1903 Cardinal Parkway, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Unbelievable home on a spectacular property! Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated home on 1.08 acres in the Town of Sheboygan. The updates are numerous, the views are fabulous, and the finishes are top notch. The main level of the home offers a bright living/dining combination with patio doors to a new deck overlooking the private and secluded backyard. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and has beautiful, white cabinetry. There are two nice-sized bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks, jetted tub, and towel warmer. The lower level has a great family room, 2nd kitchenette, 3rd bedroom, lovely full bath, and ample storage. As if that’s not enough, there’s a gorgeous new sunroom overlooking the peaceful yard and creek. This is truly a must see!
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
menomonee-falls.org
Streets of Old Menomonee Falls Part One- Up the Big Hill
Menomonee Falls Historian Jill Schmidt will focus on the businesses and families going up Appleton Ave. Starting with William Hesk, also including George Neu and his Ginsing and Cider business, the Koehler family, the first firehouse and firemen, Fritz Thomas and his hardware store, the hotel and showhouse and finally ending with Fredrick Nehs.
milwaukeemag.com
How Bradford Beach Came to Be
The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
CBS 58
Hamburglar up for adoption; plus see the dog saved by donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As you can see from these photos, Max is thriving!. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) says it's because of generous donations from the community. The Summer Donation program is one of many ways people help animals like Max. For our Pet of the Week segment on...
WISN
Black-owned business announces ride-share service for people dealing with dementia
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business, Melanin Minded LLC, announced Saturday a ride-share program for caregivers and people living with related dementias. Melanin Minded LLC partnered with Unity Gospel House of Prayer to establish this program. The partners said this ride-share program specifically focuses on those battling the effects of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Look Into the Cause of Six Separate Dumpster Fires
The Sheboygan Police Department is trying to figure out what caused six separate dumpster fires within 45 minutes of each other over the weekend. It is being reported that the fires were all reported to the Police Department between 12:15 and 1:00 Sunday morning, and all were on the city’s south side.
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
rockrivercurrent.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee FBI now hiring, what it takes to be an agent
Do you want to become an FBI agent? There are a number of recruitment events across the country coming up in the next couple of weeks, including in Milwaukee.
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
Outpost grocery stores offer 50% discount on produce for SNAP recipients
Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force and Outpost Natural Foods teamed up to encourage low-income families in Milwaukee to put more fruits and vegetables in their carts and onto their dinner plates.
Comments / 0