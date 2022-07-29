Clerk candidate plans to appeal disorderly conduct sentencing

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Springville Fire Department is on scene of a fire north of town that broke out Monday afternoon. According to authorities, the fire is on the mountainside in the area of 1400 North Main Street, and was first reported at 4:43 p.m. The fire is blowing from south to north and is being pushed up the hill rapidly by the wind.

SPRINGVILLE, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO