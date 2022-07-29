Clerk candidate plans to appeal disorderly conduct sentencing

www.heraldextra.com
KSLTV
$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings
SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
ksl.com
Bluffdale man faces 24 criminal charges alleging 2 years of domestic violence
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale man who police say abused, intimidated, controlled and even drugged a woman for more than two years now faces 24 criminal charges, including 11 first-degree felonies. Troy Anthony Brinar, 45, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault resulting...
Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
Police arrest two, recover three guns allegedly involved in Rose Park robbery
Police arrested two individuals and recovered three guns that they believe were involved in an aggravated robbery in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
Sandy police: Juvenile to be charged with hate-crime assault after attack on male couple
SANDY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stopped the car he was in to assault a Sandy juvenile male standing in his driveway as he hugged his boyfriend. Project Rainbow shared a video recorded at the scene, after the...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning. The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
Investigation begins into death of Lindon 16-year-old
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department has announced that they are now investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Police said in a press release that an incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday near the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead that “resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.” Police say […]
kslnewsradio.com
Death Investigation underway following an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department activated its OICI protocol following the death of a 40-year-old woman that was detained in January. The woman, Megan Joyce Mohn, died at Salt Lake Regional Hospital on January 30, 2022. A medical examiner released Mohn’s autopsy report on July 28, revealing the cause of death to be homicide.
kslnewsradio.com
Fire breaks out on mountainside near Springville, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Springville Fire Department is on scene of a fire north of town that broke out Monday afternoon. According to authorities, the fire is on the mountainside in the area of 1400 North Main Street, and was first reported at 4:43 p.m. The fire is blowing from south to north and is being pushed up the hill rapidly by the wind.
SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
deseret.com
Opinion: How will Utah afford to fight fires and build infrastructure? Pete Buttigieg has the answer
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Salt Lake County Friday, choosing Utah to announce new and transformational federal funding, tour our canyons and engage with local leaders. While here, Buttigieg visited with firefighters who protected lives, homes and roads last year during the Parleys Canyon Fire. I had...
UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County
UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
Investigation opened after woman's death in police custody ruled homicide
The Salt Lake City Police Department has activated its "officer-involved-critical-incident protocol" after a woman's death several months ago was recently ruled as a homicide by the medical examiner.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man who has threatened with machetes, now accused of threatening with crossbow
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A man previously convicted of putting machetes through a co-worker’s door because he wouldn’t cover a shift for him, and who allegedly told his wife recently that killing someone is on his “bucket list,” is facing new charges for threatening a woman with multiple weapons, according to prosecutors.
U-Talk: What is your opinion regarding the public transportation options?
“I’m definitely a proponent for all the public transportation that we can have. I think it’s great for the environment, also good for people’s pocket books. So I think we should increase public transportation for everyone, make it more accessible, and free even.” — Shuri Bunting, Provo.
KSLTV
Utah man faces 24 charges in domestic violence case stretched over two years
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man has been charged with over 24 crimes including 11 felonies in a domestic violence case where he abused a woman and wouldn’t let her leave the home by herself for over two years. Police told KSL.com it was one of the “worst cases...
Orem creates new city position, hires former Provo staffer
The city of Orem has opened a new professional level communications specialist job to work specifically with Mayor Dave Young and the City Council. Karen Tapahe will fill the new position after working as the community outreach and public information officer for the Provo City Council. “I’m excited for this...
VIDEO: Wildfire burning on Utah County mountainside
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
