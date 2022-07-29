ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Clerk candidate plans to appeal disorderly conduct sentencing

Pyramid
Pyramid
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings

SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
JUAB COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Bluffdale man faces 24 criminal charges alleging 2 years of domestic violence

BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale man who police say abused, intimidated, controlled and even drugged a woman for more than two years now faces 24 criminal charges, including 11 first-degree felonies. Troy Anthony Brinar, 45, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault resulting...
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC4

Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
County
Utah County, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping

SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Investigation begins into death of Lindon 16-year-old

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department has announced that they are now investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Police said in a press release that an incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday near the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead that “resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.” Police say […]
LINDON, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Davidson
kslnewsradio.com

Death Investigation underway following an officer-involved critical incident

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department activated its OICI protocol following the death of a 40-year-old woman that was detained in January. The woman, Megan Joyce Mohn, died at Salt Lake Regional Hospital on January 30, 2022. A medical examiner released Mohn’s autopsy report on July 28, revealing the cause of death to be homicide.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire breaks out on mountainside near Springville, suspect in custody

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Springville Fire Department is on scene of a fire north of town that broke out Monday afternoon. According to authorities, the fire is on the mountainside in the area of 1400 North Main Street, and was first reported at 4:43 p.m. The fire is blowing from south to north and is being pushed up the hill rapidly by the wind.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Disorderly Conduct#Clerk#Republican
ABC4

UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County

UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Pyramid

Orem creates new city position, hires former Provo staffer

The city of Orem has opened a new professional level communications specialist job to work specifically with Mayor Dave Young and the City Council. Karen Tapahe will fill the new position after working as the community outreach and public information officer for the Provo City Council. “I’m excited for this...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy