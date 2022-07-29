Friday forecast calls for more of the same….heat and humidity with a few showers

www.wjbf.com
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/27 Wednesday forecast
Alerts: Yellow Alert for tomorrow for iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to a little flooding around the area.Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny, slightly warmer and a little more humid. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight turns muggy with a downpour or two possible around daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and muggy with additional downpours likely as we head in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s and feels like temps in the 90s.Looking Ahead: Friday will remain warm and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. As for the weekend, it's looking pretty good at this point: mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the 80s.
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Oppressive heat will bake much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast expected to see triple-digit temperatures
(CNN) — Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region. More than 85 million Americans from the central US to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday...
Thunderstorms, record-breaking heat and 60 mph wind gusts stoke McKinney Fire
"When things get going like that on a fire, it gets really difficult."
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and severity of Thursday’s thunderstorms
"Lightning could certainly put on a show for some." National Weather Service: ‘More organized thunderstorms possible between 3 pm – 11 pm, with highest chances over northern MA’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Lightning could certainly put on a show for some this eve, locally damaging gusts...
Rain kicks off August and no threat in the tropics
August will be another wet month but as of now, there are no tropical threats. “It isn’t a favorite month for most of us, but August starts Monday with a couple of positive things for us - a quiet outlook in the tropics and not-terrible summer
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US: Here's your forecast
More than 85 million Americans live where heat alerts were in effect Friday, the start of an 'oppressive' and 'dangerous' weekend for hot weather.
Daily storms are expected this week
The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order. “A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain
After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
