Community remembers 17-year-old killed

WBTV
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
WBTV
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Monroe park over the weekend. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Police...
WBTV
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
wccbcharlotte.com
East Charlotte Homicide Arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
Family members gather to remember Erica Parsons on 9th year of her disappearance
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Nine years ago, 13-year-old Erica Parsons was reported missing after not being seen for 20 months. Parsons’ family gathered at Granite Park to remind everyone of the life that was lost. Erica’s biological mother Carolyn Parsons and step-sister told Channel 9 they organized the...
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
WBTV
Tackling violent crimes in Charlotte
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. The District Attorney has released new information regarding the mass murder involving two deputies in Watauga County in 2021. Man facing eviction despite accepted application for rental assistance.
WBTV
SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon
Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors.
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with occupants firing guns back and forth through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
3 teens injured in wreck, NC store clerk charged in ALE investigation
HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
WBTV
Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
WBTV
One person killed in deadly shooting in east Charlotte
Tens of thousands of people serving punishments for felony convictions in North Carolina but who aren't behind bars can now register to vote. CATS riders not thrilled about schedule modifications. CATS is reducing its amount of bus service stops due to a staff shortage.
WBTV
Jury duty scam reported in Lincoln Co.
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts.
WBTV
Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. After 42 years, Richard's BBQ on North Main Street will
fox46.com
Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 times while sitting down
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An autopsy reveals a former Concord officer shot a man five times while he was sitting down. Brandon Combs, 29, was killed by police in February 2022 when officers said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership. BE THE FIRST...
WBTV
Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord
A candlelight vigil was held in memory of Erica Parsons on Saturday.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Gunshot Victim Pronounced Dead After Arriving At University Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte after a gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the entrance to the Emergency Room of Atrium University Wednesday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to Atrium University in reference to a person who arrived with a...
wfmynews2.com
A Charlotte toddler came home from a daycare with bruises. His mother said the director won't let her see security video
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An alleged incident at a Charlotte daycare is ringing the alarm for one parent. Grace Gehrls said she noticed bruises on her 3-year-old son, who has autism, after picking him up on Thursday afternoon from Creative Kids University-North. She told WCNC Charlotte she wants to know what happened.
