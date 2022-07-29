Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced several races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All of the runs will include a one-mile fun run. The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this Fall.

