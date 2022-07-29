www.wbtv.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 30th
The active inmates in Mecklenburg County for July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this first week of August, the Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Huntersville Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to put on a full slate of activities for the community to enjoy. The festivities run Aug. 1-5, and...
SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon
Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
The homicide took place at an apartment complex on Camp Greene Street around 5 p.m. on July 5. ‘24 Hours of Booty’ expected to draw hundreds to Charlotte’s Myers Park to benefit cancer survivors. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s a 24-hour party centered on those fighting the good...
Community remembers 17-year-old killed
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
Jury duty scam reported in Lincoln Co.
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Rowan County repeats as top food processing location
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Business Facilities magazine, a significant source of trade information for national economic development site selection professionals, has ranked Rowan County among the top 10 metro areas in North America for food processing locations for the second consecutive year. Rowan County earned the No. 8 ranking...
East Charlotte Homicide Arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
‘Deserving’: Revitalized East Spencer on the horizon
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — People living in a Rowan County town said that high crime rates and a dismal quality of life have been the perception for years. A revitalized East Spencer is on the horizon after 10 years of no new homes being built or sold inside the town limits.
ORDER OF PROTECTION: Judge won’t allow toddler’s positive drug test result into evidence
The custody battle over a Charlotte toddler continues as his mother and father walked into another hearing in the case Thursday in Charlotte. The mother, Jacque Kent, was hoping a judge would once again grant her temporary custody of her 3-year-old son.
Run Kannapolis 5K Fall schedule has been announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced several races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All of the runs will include a one-mile fun run. The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this Fall.
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
Public transit advocate applauds new 'car-less' apartment in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new apartment building in Charlotte could help alleviate congestion on the city’s roadways. The Joinery is located off the LYNX Blue Line light rail in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood. The complex currently has no parking structure on-site for residents. Residents can rent an...
Heavy traffic on Union County road poses safety risk, first responders say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Traffic on one road in Union County gets so backed up that it’s posing a safety risk. Once school is back in session, neighbors say the two-lane Cuthbertson Road becomes chaos. The three-mile stretch where traffic builds runs through Waxhaw and Wesley Chapel, and in front of Cuthbertson High and Middle School.
Gastonia pool now open after several weeks closed due to lifeguard shortage
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lineberger Park Pool in Gastonia was closed for several weeks at the beginning of the summer due to a lifeguard shortage. The public pool off E. Garrison Blvd. normally opens for the summer over Memorial Day Weekend, but remained closed until July 9 this year, according to Andy Stahr, assistant parks and recreation director for the City of Gastonia.
MUSC approves $106M long-term deal for medical space near NC state line
The Medical University of South Carolina has approved a $106 million contract to lease space in Lancaster County as part of a plan to enhance its foothold in the fast-growing area near Charlotte. The structure on a 1.27-acre tract in the small community of Indian Land, where MUSC plans to...
