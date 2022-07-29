Jury duty scam reported in Lincoln Co.

www.wbtv.com
WBTV
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
WBTV
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
3 teens injured in wreck, NC store clerk charged in ALE investigation
HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
WBTV
SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon
Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
Duo sought after $8,500 worth of items stolen at NC Tractor Supply store
The crime happened around 1:27 a.m. Friday at Tractor Supply on Gilman Road.
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with occupants firing guns back and forth through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
WBTV
Scammers in Lincoln County are using missed jury duty claims to get money deposited to inmate accounts
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A new scam in Lincoln County has potential victims headed to cash machines and depositing money at the Sheriff’s Office after they have been told they either missed a jury summons or had other fines on the books. Officials say don’t fall for it, because...
Hickory gas station clerk arrested for selling alcohol to minor before teen crashes
ROLLINS, N.C. — A store clerk in Catawba County has been charged after a investigation found she sold a teen alcohol who then got into a crash, according to the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency. An ALE investigation began after a law enforcement officials suspected a 16-year-old who...
WBTV
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Monroe park over the weekend. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Police...
WBTV
Community remembers 17-year-old killed
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
Charlotte family seeks justice after father killed in alleged police chase
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family plans to sue the City of Charlotte after they allege their father died as a result of a police chase. The person whom police believed was behind the wheel is also the suspected driver in another potential pursuit with a tragic ending. Anthony Williams,...
fox46.com
Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 times while sitting down
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An autopsy reveals a former Concord officer shot a man five times while he was sitting down. Brandon Combs, 29, was killed by police in February 2022 when officers said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership. BE THE FIRST...
Suspect arrested after attempting to stab officers in Gaston County, police say
RANLO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man will face charges after law enforcement in Gaston County said he tried to stab police officers, leading to a standoff Friday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Ranlo Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant for Dewey Lee Case at a home...
WBTV
Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6 hours ago. After 42 years, Richard’s BBQ on North Main Street will...
WBTV
District Attorney’s Office releases findings from deadly standoff in Watauga Co.
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New information has been released following an investigation into a shooting that killed two Watauga County deputies and lead to a nearly 13-hour standoff. A couple was also killed in the incident that happened on April 28, 2021. In a report, the District Attorney revealed...
WBTV
Hundreds of flights delayed coming in and out of Charlotte on Sunday
The national retail federation projects back-to-school spending from kindergarten through college will total $111 billion this year, up slightly from 2021. N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins. Updated: 6 hours ago. During this first week, schools are only allowed one practice a day...
WBTV
WBTV gives best wishes to Maureen O'Boyle
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. The District Attorney has released new information regarding the mass murder involving two deputies in Watauga County in 2021. Man facing eviction despite accepted application for rental assistance. Updated: 2 hours ago. Research led him to SC...
WBTV
Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
