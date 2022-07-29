Chelsea Houska Gets Roasted For Latest Selfie: She Looks Like a Kardashian!

www.thehollywoodgossip.com
Thefallingchild
2d ago
Just because someone has long hair and a decent body does not mean they are mimicking a kardashian lol. News flash…. The world doesn’t revolve around that family. Get some real news.
Reply(1)
50
carol pacheco
2d ago
She is nothing like a Kardashian. don't compare her at all to them. She is a hard working beautiful girl in a stable relationship taking care of her children.
Reply
35
Done being nice
1d ago
I think it is great that she did something with her life! She didn't party and waste her earnings from teen mom like alot of them have! Good for her! She is a fabulous mom and she is gonna go very far! Beautiful girl with a beautiful family 🤷♀️
Reply
22
Comments / 41