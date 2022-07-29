ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chelsea Houska Gets Roasted For Latest Selfie: She Looks Like a Kardashian!

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Comments / 41

Thefallingchild
2d ago

Just because someone has long hair and a decent body does not mean they are mimicking a kardashian lol. News flash…. The world doesn’t revolve around that family. Get some real news.

Reply(1)
50
carol pacheco
2d ago

She is nothing like a Kardashian. don't compare her at all to them. She is a hard working beautiful girl in a stable relationship taking care of her children.

Reply
35
Done being nice
1d ago

I think it is great that she did something with her life! She didn't party and waste her earnings from teen mom like alot of them have! Good for her! She is a fabulous mom and she is gonna go very far! Beautiful girl with a beautiful family 🤷‍♀️

Reply
22
Related
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Malibu in Latest PDA Moment

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back to their PDA ways! The newlyweds were spotted out and about this weekend in Malibu, California, and per usual, they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Dressed in coordinating outfits, Travis wore a casual head-to-toe black ensemble with small-frame shades, while Kourtney...
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Houska Rocks Little Black Dress On Golf Outing With Hubby Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska, 30, wore an adorable outfit to go golfing on July 22. The former Teen Mom 2 star shared an Instagram photo of herself and her handsome husband, Cole DeBoer, posing on the course next to a golf cart. Chelsea wore a little black dress that was super chic. Her look also included a black visor, sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers. Chelsea and Cole’s arm tattoos were fully visible.
GOLF
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Houska
E! News

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Selfies#Sun
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy