Indianapolis Breakfast Spots To Visit This Week

A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
lastwordonsports.com
The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over
INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
cbs4indy.com
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
visitindy.com
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment Arrives in Downtown Indy
Those visiting Downtown Indy have another immersive attraction to explore thanks to the newly constructed Back 9 Golf & Entertainment facility, just over one mile southwest of Lucas Oil Stadium. Set to celebrate their grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5, the $30 million, 58,500-square-foot venue provides golfers of all skill...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Pennzoil 150 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Current Publishing
Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit
Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
What to know (and eat) at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair kicks off its three-week run on Friday and there’s plenty to do and eat at the fairgrounds. On Thursday, fair officials were putting on the finishing touches to get ready to welcome back Hoosiers for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions. “The energy is back, the staff is so […]
Fox 59
Broad Ripple’s Pots & Pans Pie Co. switches up menu each month
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse. In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concerned after ongoing weekend violence
Another shooting in Broad Ripple has businesses and leaders concerned over the violence.
Inside Indiana Business
Butler University names CDO
Butler University has named Khalilah Shabazz vice president and chief diversity officer, beginning in September. She is assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, equity & inclusion at IUPUI. Shabazz holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI, and an MS and PhD from Indiana University.
wrtv.com
3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000
Ind. — While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday's drawing, three people who bought tickets in Indiana have won $10,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The three winners matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball in the July 26 jackpot drawing. The tickets...
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
