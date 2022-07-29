Boston Breweries to Visit This Weekend

restaurantclicks.com
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
16 best Thai restaurants in Boston
Find all of your favorite Thai spots and a few new options in Boston here. Of course you can get a delightful plate of pad thai in many Boston Thai or fusion restaurants, but the city is also home to restaurants serving authentic, regional dishes packed with flavor. From Bangkok street food favorites, to creative takes like lox rangoon to traditional style spots with full bars, you’ll find something for every taste of Thailand in Boston.
3 great burger places in Boston
When it comes to comfort food, burgers and fries are definitely on the list. How could they not be? It's a great option for so many occasions and while it's true that you can easily prepare some burgers at home, in just a few minutes, there's something about the burgers that your order from a restaurant. They just taste better. However, if you do happen to know an amazing burger recipe that you want to share with us, leave it in the comment section down below. We would love to try it! Until then, here are three amazing burger places in Boston that you should visit if you want to enjoy a really tasty burger. Are you curious to see if your favorite place is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Ghost Bike memorial placed near Boston's Symphony Hall
BOSTON — A white bicycle -- a memorial known as a ghost bike -- now sits near Boston's Symphony Hall, where a cyclist was hit and killed by a dump truck earlier this month. Friends and fellow cyclists gathered Saturday to remember George Clemmer. The 71-year-old was fatally injured in the collision that occurred in the area of Mass. Ave. and Huntington Ave. on July 13.
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
Two shot in Nubian Square
Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
What We Did in Boston
A few weeks ago, Nic and I celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary (a bit early) in Boston! We spent 3 nights in this historic city and found this was the perfect amount of time to do and see nearly everything we wanted to. I sectioned out how we visited...
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Listeners Share Their Favorite Places For Sunsets In New England
It was a weekend of remarkable sunsets here in New England. If you didn’t catch one, take a peek at Instagram, they are everywhere! I saw many Country 1025 listeners sharing their sunsets from around New England. Honestly, I’ve been on a mission to catch an exceptional sunset all summer. I keep missing them, or forgetting to go see one. Well, it finally happened. Saturday night we ventured out to Granite Links Golf Course in Quincy, where they have a gorgeous outdoor bar/restaurant outdoor space called The Crossing Nines. It’s set on top of an area of the Blue Hills, over looking the City of Boston of one side, and the Blue Hills Reservation area on the other. The feature photo here is mine from Saturday evening, no filter needed! Sunsets there are simply specatucular. and you can kick back in an Adirondack chair after hitting balls at the driving range or grabbing a drink.
Humpback whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor
The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island. A humpback whale was seen breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning. The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island, and a video was captured by Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna and shared by NBC10 Boston. This...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?
Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
Passengers on broken-down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken-down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to climb...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
‘This is not just a Boston issue’: Readers weigh in on the Long Island bridge debate
Most readers say Boston should be allowed to establish rehab facilities on Long Island. The years-long fight to rebuild the Long Island bridge has swung in Boston’s favor this week, with two court rulings paving a clearer path for the city to rebuild the bridge connecting Long Island to Quincy’s Moon Island.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
The best pizza in Boston
From Neapolitan style to new school, round to rectangle, grab a pie at the best pizza spots in Boston. Boston has never been known as a “pizza city.” We are much more well known for our lobster rolls, oysters and baked beans; however, we have plenty of places to get some amazing slices of cheesy goodness. At one end of the spectrum, there are no-frills, cash-only joints serving fast, tasty slices; on the other end you'll find some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston serving up their own takes on the classics. We've taken the time to round up the best pizza places in Boston for those Friday nights where nothing else will do.
