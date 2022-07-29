restaurantclicks.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
universalhub.com
Two shot in Nubian Square
Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
WCVB
Ghost Bike memorial placed near Boston's Symphony Hall
BOSTON — A white bicycle -- a memorial known as a ghost bike -- now sits near Boston's Symphony Hall, where a cyclist was hit and killed by a dump truck earlier this month. Friends and fellow cyclists gathered Saturday to remember George Clemmer. The 71-year-old was fatally injured in the collision that occurred in the area of Mass. Ave. and Huntington Ave. on July 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1725 Home near Boston Was Protected from Sprits by Shoes Buried in the Foundation
The Tilden House sits in Canton, Massachusetts, and was built by a couple named David and Abigail almost 300 years ago back in 1725, according to the home's website. Today, the structure is one of the first surviving houses in the area, and "preservation efforts are underway to protect and preserve this unique American home."
country1025.com
Listeners Share Their Favorite Places For Sunsets In New England
It was a weekend of remarkable sunsets here in New England. If you didn’t catch one, take a peek at Instagram, they are everywhere! I saw many Country 1025 listeners sharing their sunsets from around New England. Honestly, I’ve been on a mission to catch an exceptional sunset all summer. I keep missing them, or forgetting to go see one. Well, it finally happened. Saturday night we ventured out to Granite Links Golf Course in Quincy, where they have a gorgeous outdoor bar/restaurant outdoor space called The Crossing Nines. It’s set on top of an area of the Blue Hills, over looking the City of Boston of one side, and the Blue Hills Reservation area on the other. The feature photo here is mine from Saturday evening, no filter needed! Sunsets there are simply specatucular. and you can kick back in an Adirondack chair after hitting balls at the driving range or grabbing a drink.
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
bostononbudget.com
Dine Out Boston 2022: Your Guide to Restaurant Week in Boston
Dine Out Boston (formerly known as “Restaurant Week”) returns for two glorious weeks this August, giving you the chance to enjoy some of Boston’s best restaurants at special prices. Choose from old favorites or the trendiest culinary spots, from award-winning restaurants of Boston and Cambridge or hidden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
mybackyardnews.com
MCPHS: HONORS LOCAL SCHOLARS
BOSTON, Massachusetts July 29, 2022 – MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester:. * Abigail Boudreau is a native of Attleboro, Mass. and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical Health Studies degree Abigail will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
country1025.com
Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?
Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
Passengers on broken-down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken-down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to climb...
Boston Globe
‘This is not just a Boston issue’: Readers weigh in on the Long Island bridge debate
Most readers say Boston should be allowed to establish rehab facilities on Long Island. The years-long fight to rebuild the Long Island bridge has swung in Boston’s favor this week, with two court rulings paving a clearer path for the city to rebuild the bridge connecting Long Island to Quincy’s Moon Island.
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
Death investigation underway in Charlestown
BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
nhtalkradio.com
The New England Take: A Trip to Boston to see Dinosaurs
A. J. and Isaac talk about their recent trip to Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace to check out Dino Safari Boston, grab lunch, and check out some cool shops in the area. Dino Safari Boston is in this spot through early September, learn more at https://dinosafariboston.com. Subscribe to the podcast...
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
Comments / 0