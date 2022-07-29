ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ghost Bike memorial placed near Boston's Symphony Hall

BOSTON — A white bicycle -- a memorial known as a ghost bike -- now sits near Boston's Symphony Hall, where a cyclist was hit and killed by a dump truck earlier this month. Friends and fellow cyclists gathered Saturday to remember George Clemmer. The 71-year-old was fatally injured in the collision that occurred in the area of Mass. Ave. and Huntington Ave. on July 13.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Listeners Share Their Favorite Places For Sunsets In New England

It was a weekend of remarkable sunsets here in New England. If you didn’t catch one, take a peek at Instagram, they are everywhere! I saw many Country 1025 listeners sharing their sunsets from around New England. Honestly, I’ve been on a mission to catch an exceptional sunset all summer. I keep missing them, or forgetting to go see one. Well, it finally happened. Saturday night we ventured out to Granite Links Golf Course in Quincy, where they have a gorgeous outdoor bar/restaurant outdoor space called The Crossing Nines. It’s set on top of an area of the Blue Hills, over looking the City of Boston of one side, and the Blue Hills Reservation area on the other. The feature photo here is mine from Saturday evening, no filter needed! Sunsets there are simply specatucular. and you can kick back in an Adirondack chair after hitting balls at the driving range or grabbing a drink.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
bostononbudget.com

Dine Out Boston 2022: Your Guide to Restaurant Week in Boston

Dine Out Boston (formerly known as “Restaurant Week”) returns for two glorious weeks this August, giving you the chance to enjoy some of Boston’s best restaurants at special prices. Choose from old favorites or the trendiest culinary spots, from award-winning restaurants of Boston and Cambridge or hidden...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do North of Boston This August

August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

MCPHS: HONORS LOCAL SCHOLARS

BOSTON, Massachusetts July 29, 2022 – MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester:. * Abigail Boudreau is a native of Attleboro, Mass. and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical Health Studies degree Abigail will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?

Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Charlestown

BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
BOSTON, MA
nhtalkradio.com

The New England Take: A Trip to Boston to see Dinosaurs

A. J. and Isaac talk about their recent trip to Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace to check out Dino Safari Boston, grab lunch, and check out some cool shops in the area. Dino Safari Boston is in this spot through early September, learn more at https://dinosafariboston.com. Subscribe to the podcast...
BOSTON, MA

