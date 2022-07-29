It was a weekend of remarkable sunsets here in New England. If you didn’t catch one, take a peek at Instagram, they are everywhere! I saw many Country 1025 listeners sharing their sunsets from around New England. Honestly, I’ve been on a mission to catch an exceptional sunset all summer. I keep missing them, or forgetting to go see one. Well, it finally happened. Saturday night we ventured out to Granite Links Golf Course in Quincy, where they have a gorgeous outdoor bar/restaurant outdoor space called The Crossing Nines. It’s set on top of an area of the Blue Hills, over looking the City of Boston of one side, and the Blue Hills Reservation area on the other. The feature photo here is mine from Saturday evening, no filter needed! Sunsets there are simply specatucular. and you can kick back in an Adirondack chair after hitting balls at the driving range or grabbing a drink.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO