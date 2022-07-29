BLOG: Mark Stuart ready to share his experience behind the Oilers bench

www.nhl.com
Yardbarker
Sharks to raise banner for former captain and GM Doug Wilson
The San Jose Sharks announced on Friday afternoon that they will raise a banner for former player, captain, and general manager Doug Wilson in the 2022-23 season. The Sharks will honour Wilson with a special recognition ceremony before their October 15th game against the Chicago Blackhawks, the other team that Wilson spent his playing career with. The ceremony will include a banner raising, although a number retirement was not mentioned in the announcement.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers
The Blues didn’t have the pieces and space like the Panthers did. The Athletic: Yes Jordan Kyrou is a good player, but he’s not Jonathan Huberdeau and the St. Louis Blues didn’t have a ‘MacKenzie Weegar‘ to offer the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk. Not...
NHL
Malik joins Lightning prospects after 20-hour trip, 'happened so fast'
BRANDON, Fla. -- When Nick Malik was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round (No. 160) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old goalie was the last to know. "When I got drafted, I was in bed," Malik said. "I didn't watch the draft to be honest because I didn't want to be sad if I wasn't picked. My mom watched and my friends ... so I got the word pretty quickly."
Yardbarker
Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season
The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: RFAs, Klingberg & More
The Anaheim Ducks have certainly been busy over the past couple of weeks. Even after making a pair of marquee signings on Day 1 of Free Agent Frenzy, general manager Pat Verbeek was far from finished. Ducks Sign 2022 First-Round Picks to ELCs. The Ducks now have both of their...
NHL
Blue Jackets' offseason moves creating excitement among the fan base
Season tickets are in high demand after the addition of Johnny Gaudreau, signing of Patrik Laine. Chuck Willis looked at his phone and could hardly believe what it was saying. The longtime Columbus hockey fan and Pataskala resident was at a camp for his church's youth group the night of July 13 when the news that shocked the hockey world broke.
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division & the Buffalo Sabres.
Former Golden Knights Assistant Coach Ryan McGill Hired by Devils
Former Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach Ryan McGill was brought on by the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
NHL
Lekkerimaki working to round out game for Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki put an exclamation point on his first development camp with the Vancouver Canucks by displaying the shot that played a big role in him being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Lekkerimaki, who turned 18 on July 24, found an open...
NHL
Prospect to Pro: Philip Tomasino's Valuable Rookie Season in Nashville
As the Nashville Predators arrived for Training Camp ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, many looked to several promising young skaters as the key to a successful season. Few probably predicted the impact from 19-year-old Mississauga, Ontario native Philip Tomasino. In his first NHL season, Tomasino notched 32 points (11g-21a) in...
NHL
Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale Friday, August 5
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5 at www.Ticketmaster.com. The 2022-23 Lightning regular season is presented by AdventHealth. Special single-game pre-sales will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members on Tuesday,...
NHL
Sharks hire Grier as general manager, Quinn as coach
Trade Burns, boost forward depth with Kunin, Lindblom, Sturm. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:. 2021-22 season: 32-37-13, sixth in Pacific Division; did...
NHL
Fan interaction was fun for Dadonov
After browsing through the vast array of merchandise with his wife, Anna, and choosing a few special gifts for their three children back in South Florida, the Russian winger happily posed for pictures and interacted with countless fans eager to meet him. It certainly was a cool introduction to his...
NHL
McGroarty impresses Jets with maturity, intangibles
Forward who was No. 14 pick in 2022 NHL Draft 'plays game hard,' GM says. When Rutger McGroarty walked into his interview with the Winnipeg Jets before the 2022 NHL Draft, he knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish. "For me, I really take pride in being a mature kid...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Oduya connects with family roots to grow game in Kenya
Retired NHL defenseman visits father's hometown, delivers gear to Ice Lions. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL defenseman Johnny Oduya, who returned to his late father's homeland in Kenya in July during a visit to help advance hockey in the East Africa country.
NHL
Predators add McDonagh, Niederreiter to load up for Cup run
Defenseman brings championship experience; forward should have top-six role. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Nashville Predators:. 2021-22 season: 45-30-7, fifth in Central Division; lost in...
St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell GM of AHL Springfield
A few days ago, we covered how the St. Louis Blues were expected to hire former New York Rangers director of pro scouting director Kevin Maxwell to an at-the-time undisclosed role. The move is now official, and Maxwell’s responsibilities have been made clear. Per a team announcement, Maxwell has been named general manager of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team has also announced that as part of Maxwell’s responsibilities, he will serve as a pro scout as well.
Yardbarker
NHL.com’s Projected Lineup for the Oilers is Questionable
There are more than three differences between what I think the Oilers are going to run with next season to start and what NHL.com has, but we are going to look at the thought process in putting Xavier Bourgault on the top line as a rookie right out of junior, how the third line is assembled, and where Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci are projected to play.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With Secret Creamery
VEGAS (July 29, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 29, a multi-year partnership agreement with Secret Creamery, a locally owned ice cream company. Secret Creamery will be recognized as an Official Golden Knights Ice Cream Partner. As part of the new partnership, Secret Creamery will be featured...
NHL
Islanders and Jackpocket order $50,000 in Tickets for $1.28 Billion Prize
Jackpocket App Skyrockets to Top of App Store, Provides Platform for Islanders' $50K Order Ahead of Historic 50th Anniversary Season. The New York Islanders announced that they have partnered with Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. providing a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, to order $50,000 in Mega Millions lottery tickets on behalf of all Full Season Ticket Members, suite holders, staff, and the Islanders Children's Foundation ("Islanders Group").
