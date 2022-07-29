presspublications.com
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
themirrornewspaper.com
Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
hollandsfj.us
ODOT Weekly Construction Update
The Ohio Department of Transportation has released the following updates on road construction in the area. I-475 between Airport Highway and U.S. Route 24, Maumee, will experience lane restrictions for prep work related to the I-475 widening and construction of a new interchange at U.S. Route 20A. Perrysburg-Holland Road between...
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase
COMMISSIONERS … Two of the Fulton County Commissioners discuss matters pertaining to a bid received for the water boost pump station upgrade. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
thevillagereporter.com
New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The owners of Oncore Brewing, friends, family, and Swanton village officials participate in the ribbon cutting for the new business. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action. Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
Developing downtown: More business to come to Toledo after Hilton grand opening
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday marked the official grand opening of the Hilton Hotel in downtown Toledo, which is expected to be a gamechanger for the area. At the corner of Monroe and Summit streets, the hotel consists of two brands under one roof. The Hilton Garden Inn is for standard travel, and Homewood Suites is for extended stays. It also includes the Napa restaurant that's brought in business for the past couple months too.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
presspublications.com
Lucas County: ‘Probable’ monkeypox cases investigated
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is working with Ohio Department of Health on investigating two probable cases of monkeypox infection in the county. The individuals have tested positive for orthopoxvirus in lesion samples while meeting both clinical and epidemiologic criteria. TLCHD is following up with people with whom these individuals may have had close contact.
TARTA’S zero fare police coming to an end on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — After over two years, free rides on Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) buses are coming to an end. TARTA’s zero fare policy, which began in March 2020 as a coronavirus safety measure, will come to an end on Monday, August 1. Still, TARTA’s Andy...
13abc.com
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
13abc.com
Adrian declares state of emergency after hundreds evacuated from their homes
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The city of Adrian has issued a state of emergency after hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate their apartments. The city’s mayor, Angela Sword Heath, declared the state of emergency Thursday just days after 200 Riverview Terrace residents were evacuated due to a structural issue on the third-floor of the high-rise building. Heath said many people have since been displaced and are without shelter and other “life necessities.”
sent-trib.com
Volunteers needed for hypnotist show
Step right up and get hypnotized. This year at the Wood County Fair, there will be a hypnotist from North Canton performing. Mike Bishop has been performing entertainment shows since he was only 8 years old. By the time he was 12, he was getting paid to do magic shows.
13abc.com
Two vehicles involved in crash that knocked over telephone pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning. Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc. Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene...
13abc.com
Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.
sent-trib.com
2022 Wood County Fair calendar
Daily gate admission is $8. All children ages 9 and under are admitted free. 10-1 p.m. Sewing/Canning Projects in Place– Home & Garden Building. Noon-4 p.m. - Beer and Wine in Place-Home & Garden Building. 1:30 p.m. - Needlework Judging-Home & Garden Building. (closed to the public) 5 p.m....
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Swanton Man
(PRESS RELEASE) Springfield Twp – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 2 near Crissey Road in Springfield Township, Lucas County. On July 29th at approximately 10:27 A.M. a 1999 Dodge Ram truck was westbound on State...
