Deadline extended for ARPA Sewer and Water Utility Infrastructure Grant Program

(This article was originally published in Real Change and has been reprinted with permission.) The office of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell apparently wanted to limit media coverage of the June 8 Office of Police Accountability (OPA) public forum, according to emails obtained by Real Change. According to the documents, members of the Mayor’s Office explicitly mentioned that they did not want to send any media advisories or press releases relating to either the public forum or the OPA director hiring process in general.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO