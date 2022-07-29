Three Arrested During “Die-In” Protest for Abortion Rights at LACMA

hyperallergic.com
Abortion rights protest at LACMA shuts down traffic, two arrested
A pair of vets from RiseUp4AbortionRights chained themselves to a lamppost installation at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art amid a sea of body bags, hangers and fake blood in an attempt to bring attention to the lives that will be affected.
beverlypress.com
‘Urban Light’ damaged during protest
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division on July 28 responded to a protest that resulted in three arrests for felony vandalism after the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s “Urban Light” was damaged. Around noon, a group of about 25 protesters gathered near the intersection...
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside Police Arrest Abortion Rights Protestors for Vandalism
Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the Riverside County Historic Courthouse after receiving reports of vandalism Saturday. After arriving to the courthouse deputies detained multiple people near the building who were believed to have been responsible for the vandalism. Authorities conducted an investigation and determined that the...
spectrumnews1.com
LA poised to expand anti-camping law as vital shelter program ends
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council will vote on whether to ban encampments around schools and daycares Tuesday, just as a federal program that sheltered more than 10,000 Angelenos in hotels over the COVID-19 pandemic ends, sending many participants back to city sidewalks. The Council voted 10-1...
foxla.com
LAPD once again increases traffic enforcement on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - After several days of illegal activity, traffic and pedestrian enforcement were stepped up once again on the 6th Street Bridge Sunday. In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Central Bureau announced it would conduct traffic enforcement "to ensure safe passage and movement along the bridge itself."
Judge Rules 2 Pomona PD Members Can Take Retaliation Suit to Trial
Two sworn members of the Pomona PD who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 LA County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Homeless man arrested in stabbing of another homeless man at Santa Monica Main Library: Police
After a homeless man was fatally stabbed in Santa Monica on Friday, another homeless man has been arrested for the killing, the Santa Monica Police Department said. The victim, who was not named, was stabbed twice at 7:18 p.m. in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., police […]
BREAKING: Los Angeles Will NOT Impose Mask Mandate
Los Angeles County has dropped a plan to impose a universal indoor mask mandate this week as COVID-19 infections and rates of hospitalizations have stabilized, the Associated Press reported. A large amount of pressure/backlash had been building against another mask mandate, and the cities of Beverly Hills, Long Beach, and...
foxla.com
Passenger dies in Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
foxla.com
Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. The victim, a...
‘I can get the job done’ | Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Series Finale
What would you like to do that you are not empowered to do?. I would like to use eminent domain to start seizing public lands and empty buildings and converting them into emergency shelters. I have the authority to actually get people off public spaces and into shelter, but I just don’t have the actual resources of shelter. So that’s one missing element in my bag of tricks, so to speak.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
foreigndesknews.com
Los Angeles Bans Observers from Watching George Gascon Recall Count
Monitors will not be allowed to view the vote-counting process to recall District Attorney George Gascon because the county of Los Angeles does not view the event as an election, county officials say. However, opponents insist that the law clearly states that the recall is an election and the process...
Headlines: Two Shot During Robbery at Reseda Tattoo Parlor Party; Local Man Gets New Sixth Street Bridge Ink
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A protest for reproductive rights at LACMA shut down a stretch of Wilshire Boulevard yesterday afternoon, before two people...
Hanford Sentinel
New police accountability laws up demands on state agencies
California Department of Justice agents realized they were short-handed just hours after a Los Angeles police officer shot and killed an unarmed man on Hollywood Boulevard. A 911 caller told police the man was threatening people on the morning of July 15, 2021, waving what appeared to be a pistol in a busy tourist pocket. The object in his hand turned out to be a lighter with a pistol grip.
citywatchla.com
Leimert Park, Mass Transit, Gentrification, and Racialism: No Good Answers, Only Lost Dreams
I am also, however, one of those Expo Line advocates who wanted to reach out to my Mid-City and Downtown neighbors to both bring our communities (geographic and racial) together and enhance the lives of Angelenos of all socioeconomic classes and ethnicities. I equally wanted a north-south counterpart to the...
