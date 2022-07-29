Triple H On How WWE Creative Will Change Now That He’s In Charge

stillrealtous.com
Linda McMahon Comments On Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE
WWE has gone through some major changes in recent weeks and last week Vince McMahon announced that he was retiring from WWE. The wrestling world is still processing the announcement as various people from the industry are commenting on Vince’s exit. Linda McMahon was asked about Vince’s retirement during...
MMAmania.com
SummerSlam 2022 start time, full fight card details | Reigns vs. Lesnar
While some combat fans will be tuning in for UFC 277 later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Dallas, Tex., others will be crossing over to NBC’s Peacock streaming service to watch World Wrestling Entertainment’s annual SummerSlam event. This will be WWE’s first...
Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam alongside Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and fans were loving it
Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai all returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, and fans lost their minds. SummerSlam 2022 was a historic one, as this was the first premium live event without Vince McMahon not in charge of the creative direction of the programming. Now, Triple H is the head of creative, and he had the chance to make a statement in WWE’s biggest event of the summer. And he wasted no time in doing so.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Riddle and Seth Rollins Brawl in a Surprise Segment
Despite being sidelined with a storyline injury, Riddle still appeared on WWE SummerSlam to call out Seth Rollins. The King of Bros hit the ring to demand that Rollins come out and face him, which Rollins responded to by rushing the squared circle and brawling with his rival. Security would attempt to separate the two, but not before Rollins landed a stomp to Riddle's injured neck. Rollins would slowly retreat as Riddle tended to his neck, shouting that Riddle should have never called him out in the first place.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
ESPN
WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns retains, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee impress
NASHVILLE -- Roman Reigns retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with a victory over Brock Lesnar in an action-packed Last Man Standing Match to close out SummerSlam. It was a matchup billed as their final encounter ever and after a violent back-and-forth affair, Reigns finally buried Lesnar in a pile...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns retains WWE Universal title at SummerSlam
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion coming out of SummerSlam. Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam on Saturday night, defeating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. After Lesnar refused to stay down no matter what Reigns hit him with, Reigns gave Lesnar the second of two straight belt shots and buried him under a pile of table pieces, chairs, and the steel steps to get the win.
ComicBook
Watch Brock Lesnar Pick Up Roman Reigns and the Ring with a Tractor at WWE SummerSlam
During tonight's main event Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing match between challenger Brock Lesnar and champion Roman Reigns, Lesnar brought out all the stops. The Beast Incarnate entered Nissan Stadium on a tractor, which he drove up the ramp and parked at ringside. Late into the match, Lesnar would bring Reigns to the tractor's shovel, dump him in it, raise the shovel to the ring ropes, and drop Reigns into the ring.
Claudio Castagnoli Thought He Was Close To A World Title Reign In The WWE
The current Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was with his former company for over ten years before he decided to leave after his contract ended. The former WWE eight-time champion (known as Cesaro in the WWE) was in Nashville, Tennessee for an appearance at Starrcast V. Castagnoli spoke with Chris Van Vliet about never getting the chance to win a World Championship in the WWE.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns reaches another impressive WWE milestone
Roman Reigns remains the top star in WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. After making his return from hiatus at SummerSlam in 2020 as a heel, he beat Bray Wyatt at the Payback pay-per-view event to become the WWE Universal Champion. Since then, he has defeated the likes of Jey...
411mania.com
WWE News: Best of SummerSlam Matches, UUDD Homecoming ’22, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is now streaming the Best of SummerSlam, featuring a collection of some of the best SummerSlam matches ever:. – UpUpDownDown is streaming its Homecoming ’22 show today. Ricochet faces the winner of a four-person tournament for his LeftRightLeftRight Championship. Also, UUDD Champ Seth Rollins defends his title against Shelton Benjamin. You can check out the livestream below:
Yardbarker
Vince McMahon's name removed from backstage area at WWE shows
As WWE ushers in a new era with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm, Vince McMcMahon's name has been removed from the backstage area at shows. PWInsider reports that what was previously referred to as "Vince's Office" is now being called the "CEO OFFICE"...
Roman Reigns concerned The Beast at WWE’s SummerSlam
Some matches are just supposed to mean something. Sure, occasionally, a match will rise above the rest and become a sleeper hit or even steal the show in a major way that changes a promotion’s booking indefinitely – think Daniel Bryan in the WWE – but as a general rule, companies typically want the main events of Pay-Per-Views, or should I say Premium Live Events, to be the match folks remember a show for, and will often pull out the stops to get them over.
WWE Twitter can’t help but love Logan Paul after SummerSlam match vs. The Miz
Some wrestling fans were dubious of Logan Paul heading into WWE SummerSlam but his match with The Miz made just about everyone a fan. Fans who haven’t paid attention to WWE in a while might’ve been shocked to look at the SummerSlam match card for Saturday night and see Logan Paul fighting The Miz. Yes, he appeared at WrestleMania, but a singles match is a much different beast to behold. And yet, no one is thinking that now.
One Major Thing WWE's Triple H Reportedly Changed About SummerSlam After Vince McMahon's Retirement
Triple H reportedly made one major change to SummerSlam following Vince McMahon's retirement.
Triple H Comments On Leading WWE Creative, Says Fans Will Get What They Want Out Of The Product
On the morning of July 22, Triple H was named EVP, Talent Relations of WWE. By the afternoon, Vince McMahon announced his decision to retire from WWE, stepping down as CEO. On Monday, it was announced that Triple H would assume all creative duties that were previously occupied by McMahon. Triple H had led NXT as executive producer since 2010, but stepped away at the end of 2021 due to health issues.
Yardbarker
Undertaker, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler appear at Ric Flair's Last Match event
Pro wrestling royalty appeared in full force at Ric Flair's Last Match event. WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley were among those who attended the event in person and were shown sitting ringside for the main event of the pay-per-view. Former WWE talent Michelle McCool, Undertaker's wife, was also ringside for the match.
