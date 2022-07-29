In the News: Greg Vandegrift Produces Story on Veterans Rowing Group

news.stthomas.edu
Mississippi Speed Record needs volunteers for record attempt
The record for the fastest canoe trip down the Mississippi River stood for 18 years, until KJ Millhone, Casey Millhone, Rod Price and Bobby Johnson beat that time last May by nearly five hours. The current record is 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes and if Scott Miller has his way, that record isn’t […]
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
Times-Online
Swenson assumes command as Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, leader
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host a change of command ceremony at the historic Landmark Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, today, July 28, at 10 a.m. Col. Eric R. Swenson will assume command of the St. Paul District from Col....
Lucy Smith, one of Minnesota's last remaining Holocaust survivors, dies at 89
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Her life was a victory against Hitler, but Lucy Smith could not defeat time.The 89-year-old Smith, one of the last remaining Holocaust survivors in Minnesota, died on Sunday in St. Paul. Her son, Daniel Smith, told WCCO he is embracing the responsibility to bear witness and continue telling Lucy's story."It means it's important to pass it, and to try to teach it in a way that people can understand and relate to it so it's not just some dusty piece of history," Daniel Smith said. "There's similarities in hatred and prejudice, and so when I think...
Sports training facility to expand with 2 more locations in Minnesota
A sports training facility associated with current and former NFL players is expanding in Minnesota. ETS Sports Performance Gym already has 10 locations in the state, with two more coming to Duluth and Forest Lake next month. Both are expected to open Aug. 29 – and those could be followed by ETS gyms opening later this year in Sioux Falls and La Crosse.
Law and lattes: Attorney couple opens coffee bar next to St. Paul law firm
ST PAUL, Minn. — Guests who walk into Abogados Café and Mercadito at first might feel like they're transported into a small town in Latin America. Inside the cozy gourmet coffee bar on Dale Street in St. Paul, the floors feature traditional Mexican talavera tile. A mural by the entry features a beautiful scene of Antigua. You'll see curved, tile archways and paintings from Honduras.
Bell Museum's "Gaia" exhibit presents a new perspective on Earth
ST. PAUL, Minn. - It's hard to miss the Bell Museum's newest exhibit, "Gaia," on loan from UK-based artist Luke Jerram, is on display in the museum's main lobby until August 14. The display features a scale model of earth, internally lit and suspended from the museum's ceiling. At 23-feet in diameter, it represents a scale model 1.8 million times smaller than the real earth. In addition, the display uses images from NASA's "Visible Earth" project to create a hyper-realistic space view of our planet. "I think a big part of the draw is just being able to look at...
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
travelnoire.com
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
Historic Summit Avenue still source of heated debate in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn — Lawn signs have popped up all along Summit Avenue in St. Paul this summer, carrying a simple three-word message:. The signs, accompanied by a website titled "Save Summit Avenue," were drawn up by neighbors angered over the city's plan to turn Summit into a regional trail system from the Mississippi River to downtown. Robert Cattanach, who has lived on Summit for three decades, is among those with a sign in his front lawn.
Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
JamBase
Brandi Carlile Brings Out Celisse & Lake Street Dive In St. Paul
Brandi Carlile was joined by opening acts Lake Street Dive and Celisse during her concert last night in St. Paul, Minnesota. The separate sit-ins occurred at the Beyond These Silent Days Tour stop at the Xcel Energy Center. Celisse, who is a member of Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio’s side project...
Colorful ‘Ditch Ducks’ a Quirky and Popular Roadside Attraction in Minnesota
Every state has its fair share of quirky roadside attractions but I haven't heard of another state having colorful fake ducks floating in a random ditch before. They're called the 'Ditch Ducks', an appropriate name for this fun and colorful pit stop in northern Minnesota. The 'Ditch Ducks' have been...
millcitytimes.com
Twin Cities Volunteer Spends Three Weeks in Poland at Ukrainian Refugee Center
Alexandra Sasha Sakurets spent three weeks volunteering at a makeshift refugee center in Poland for Ukrainian refugees. Her day jobs in the Twin Cities are ICU nurse at M Health Fairview and owner of a MedSpa - she also has a young family. What compels a person to leave the comfort of her home to help war refugees? We talked to Sasha about this very noble impulse and how you can assist in the ongoing war efforts.
There's a Minnesota connection to the first Women's Tour De France race in more than 30 years
EDINA, Minn. -- After a 33-year absence, the globally known Tour De France is having a women's bike race.Last Saturday, on July 23, the Tour De France Femme kicked off in Paris with 144 women competing in 24 teams.One of those teams is Human Powered Health Pro-Cycling Team, which is managed out of an office in Edina, Minnesota. The managing director of that team is Charles Aaron, a St. Louis Park native. His team is globally represented, with 5 American women racing it."It's huge, I mean, plain and simple," said Aaron. "This the top, this is the super bowl for...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
