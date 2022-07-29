In the News: Greg Vandegrift Produces Story on Veterans Rowing Group

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Her life was a victory against Hitler, but Lucy Smith could not defeat time.The 89-year-old Smith, one of the last remaining Holocaust survivors in Minnesota, died on Sunday in St. Paul. Her son, Daniel Smith, told WCCO he is embracing the responsibility to bear witness and continue telling Lucy's story."It means it's important to pass it, and to try to teach it in a way that people can understand and relate to it so it's not just some dusty piece of history," Daniel Smith said. "There's similarities in hatred and prejudice, and so when I think...

3 DAYS AGO