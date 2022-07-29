Friday Night Baseball: How to watch Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays on Apple TV Plus free

The Kansas City Royals travel to New York to battle the Yankees on Friday night!. New York has an 11.5 game lead in the American League East, but the Royals need to cobble together some wins to get back in the playoff hunt. Unfortunately, Kansas City’s postseason aspirations aren’t helped by the fact that they’ll have to face Gerrit Cole tonight. The 6’4″ righty enters the game with 153 strikeouts on the season, which has helped the five-time All-Star to a 9-3 record. Lefty Kris Bubic (2-6) takes the hill for The Royals.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO