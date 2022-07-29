ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram rolls back TikTok-like changes after criticism

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XveMQ_0gy4ha3B00

( The Hill ) – Instagram will roll back some of the recent changes to its platform after critics complained it was only trying to be more like TikTok and that they preferred it before.

Adam Mosseri, who serves as the head of Instagram, told Platformer, a publication focused on covering Big Tech and democracy, in an interview on Thursday that a test-version of the platform that displayed full-screen photos and videos will be phased out in the next one to two weeks.

He said Instagram will also cut down on the number of recommended posts in the app while it works on its algorithm.

Hershey warns of possible Halloween candy shortage

“I’m glad we took a risk — if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Mosseri said. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration.”

The changes received criticism from celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian for shifting toward the style of TikTok, which allows users to scroll through full-screen videos from one to the next.

Mosseri said in a video on Twitter on Tuesday that photo-sharing would remain part of the app but that the future of Instagram would focus more on video.

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

Mark Zuckerburg, the CEO of Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, has been pushing the platform for more video-based content.

Mosseri told Platformer that the usage data “isn’t great” for the new design and users were frustrated. He said Instagram will temporarily reduce the number of recommended posts but did not say by how much.

He said the rollback will not be permanent.

Instagram did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Mark Zuckerburg
Person
Adam Mosseri
Person
Kim Kardashian
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Mark Zuckerberg says your Instagram feed is about to get even worse

Earlier this week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a video on Twitter (yeah, the irony) to tell people that Instagram will “continue to support photos” as multiple users have been complaining about how the platform is pushing random videos into their feeds. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has basically confirmed that Instagram’s feed is about to get even worse.
INTERNET
TheStreet

New Instagram Sucks: Zuckerberg, Facebook Bow to Kim and Kylie

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report have apparently met their match. They gave up a key fight quickly as two prominent influencers rallied against the plan. Faced with the rise of the short video platform TikTok, the CEO of Meta, parent company of Facebook,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Platformer#Nexstar#Hershey#Meta
Fortune

Instagram’s CEO knows you and Kylie Jenner are not happy the app is turning into TikTok

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It's not often that the CEO for a multibillion-dollar business responds to someone publicly criticizing his changes to a key algorithm, but Kylie Jenner isn't just another Instagram user. She boasts 360 million followers and the huge influence that comes with them.
INTERNET
Popular Science

Facebook’s new profiles feature will let users split up their accounts

Facebook is testing out an option for users to have multiple profiles all stemming from a single account. Currently, having more than one account violates Facebook Community Standards and can lead to users having their account restricted or even permanently disabled. But with this new feature, a group of pilot users are being given the ability to have up to five profiles tied to that single account, Bloomberg first reported on Thursday.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The great Instagram U-turn! Social media giant kills changes and will phase out full-screen videos and photos after celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slammed the app for 'trying to be like TikTok'

Instagram is rolling back a recently released version of its app that features full-screen videos after being met with harsh criticism from influencers and celebrities. The social media platform has been testing full-screen videos and photos, but numerous Instagram users, including famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, complained the app was copying rival TikTok and shared a petition to 'Make Instagram Instagram Again.'
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Use Twitter’s iOS app without signing up for an account in Twitter’s latest test

Twitter said this test is available to a small number of users on iOS but didn’t specify if it was limited to a select number of countries. This is a significant departure from how Twitter’s app is currently set up. Currently, you have to sign up for an account even to view tweets on the app. (And to be clear, you can still view Tweets without signing up or registering on the web.)
CELL PHONES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy