ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) is down 3.11% Friday In Premarket Trading

investorsobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock

General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Ohi#Health Care#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Investorsobserver
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline by late morning, with banks adding 1.8% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.6%. The mixed trade for...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020

U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&ampsP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Procter & Gamble Earnings Miss Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.99% to 32,852.57 while the NASDAQ rose 1.86% to 12,388.64. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.44% to 4,131.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 4.7% on Friday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Asian shares advance, tracking Wall Street week's end rally

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday after a strong close on Wall Street last week, though the latest manufacturing surveys showed weakening factory activity in the region’s biggest economies, China and Japan. U.S. futures and oil prices were lower. On Friday,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy