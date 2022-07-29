ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anaheim, CA
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
California Sports
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt will catch for right-hander Adam Oller on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 6.0 FanDuel points...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Magneuris Sierra in lineup Sunday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Sierra is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. Our models project Sierra for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.6 FanDuel points.
ANAHEIM, CA
Mike Trout
numberfire.com

Andrew Velazquez takes over shortstop position for Angels on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Velazquez will start at shortstop after David Fletcher was rested on Saturday night. In a matchup against right-hander Glenn Otto, our models project Velazquez to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Angels: Mike Trout gives optimistic update on back injury, return

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout provides an exciting update on his back injury and potential return. Shortly before the All-Star Break, the Angels placed Mike Trout on the injured list for what was called rib inflammation. Then in the past week, it came out that he had a rare spinal condition affecting his ribs and T5 which is a disc in your spine. Immediately, there were concerns that Trout would miss the season if not have his entire career affected. Luckily, Trout walked back those comments and said that he got some shots into his back.
ANAHEIM, CA

