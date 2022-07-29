crashingthepearlygates.com
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
MLB rumors: 5 monstrous trade packages for Shohei Ohtani the Angels can’t refuse
Shohei Ohtani’s name is the subject of plenty of MLB rumors, and these five monster trade packages could pull him away from the Los Angeles Angels. MLB rumors are hotter than ever with the trade deadline now days away. Many teams are listening to realistic offers, while some general managers are getting phone calls that might not feel so realistic.
Dodgers: Insider Lists Four Impact Bats LA Is Pursuing Before Trade Deadline
Nationals star Juan Soto is not the only bat that Dodgers have expressed an interest in.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt will catch for right-hander Adam Oller on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 6.0 FanDuel points...
Dodgers News: Watch Diego Cartaya Launch 2 Monster Home Runs in Minor League Game
The Dodgers found a gem when they signed catcher Diego Cartaya out of Venezuela back in 2018. Only 16 years old at the time, Cartaya was projected to be one of baseball’s best future catchers. Fast forward a few years, and boy, were those projections accurate. While he missed...
numberfire.com
Magneuris Sierra in lineup Sunday for Angels
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Sierra is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. Our models project Sierra for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.6 FanDuel points.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Dazzles In His Second Rehab Start in Triple-A
The Dodgers pitching staff has been one of the best in the bigs and the scary part is, they’re missing a pair of key starters. Opening Day starter Walker Buehler has been on the shelf with a forearm injury and isn’t expected to be back until the stretch run. Fellow flame-thrower Dustin May however, is considerably closer to returning to the mound for the Dodgers.
numberfire.com
Andrew Velazquez takes over shortstop position for Angels on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Velazquez will start at shortstop after David Fletcher was rested on Saturday night. In a matchup against right-hander Glenn Otto, our models project Velazquez to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Angels: Mike Trout gives optimistic update on back injury, return
The Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout provides an exciting update on his back injury and potential return. Shortly before the All-Star Break, the Angels placed Mike Trout on the injured list for what was called rib inflammation. Then in the past week, it came out that he had a rare spinal condition affecting his ribs and T5 which is a disc in your spine. Immediately, there were concerns that Trout would miss the season if not have his entire career affected. Luckily, Trout walked back those comments and said that he got some shots into his back.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout making progress with back injury
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is making progress from a back injury that has kept him out since
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
