The Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout provides an exciting update on his back injury and potential return. Shortly before the All-Star Break, the Angels placed Mike Trout on the injured list for what was called rib inflammation. Then in the past week, it came out that he had a rare spinal condition affecting his ribs and T5 which is a disc in your spine. Immediately, there were concerns that Trout would miss the season if not have his entire career affected. Luckily, Trout walked back those comments and said that he got some shots into his back.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO