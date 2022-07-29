presspublications.com
13abc.com
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
13abc.com
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action. Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.
toledo.com
Sean O'Neil is Born in Toledo
1967: Sean O'Neill, US Olympic table tennis player (1992 Olympics) is born in Toledo. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
13abc.com
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
toledo.com
Jumbo Visits Toledo!
1880: Jumbo the Elephant makes his Toledo debut. The giant circus performer was showcased at the beginning of each performance in Ring Number One, right after the Triumphal Pageant and Grant Entrée. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
13abc.com
Gearing up for back-to-school shopping during tax-free weekend

hollandsfj.us
ODOT Weekly Construction Update
The Ohio Department of Transportation has released the following updates on road construction in the area. I-475 between Airport Highway and U.S. Route 24, Maumee, will experience lane restrictions for prep work related to the I-475 widening and construction of a new interchange at U.S. Route 20A. Perrysburg-Holland Road between...
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
sent-trib.com
Otsego lauds Koch, welcomes O’Shea as superintendent
TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools said goodbye — but not farewell — to the man who has led the district for the last 10 years. Wednesday’s board of education meeting was the last for Adam Koch as superintendent. His resignation was effective Sunday. Koch has accepted...
nbc24.com
City of Toledo sells former North Towne Square Mall property
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo announced Friday that the former North Towne Square Mall property has at last been sold to NorthPoint Development. The mall opened in 1980, closed in 2005 and was demolished in 2011. Since then, the grounds have been vacant until Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced in October that the city had drawn up plans for an $85 million NorthPoint project featuring three speculative buildings across 852,000 square feet.
thevillagereporter.com
New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The owners of Oncore Brewing, friends, family, and Swanton village officials participate in the ribbon cutting for the new business. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new c...
13abc.com
Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.
TARTA’S zero fare police coming to an end on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — After over two years, free rides on Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) buses are coming to an end. TARTA’s zero fare policy, which began in March 2020 as a coronavirus safety measure, will come to an end on Monday, August 1. Still, TARTA’s Andy...
13abc.com
Third ShotSpotter Zone launches in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A third ShotSpotter zone launched in Toledo Thursday afternoon. The new ShotSpotter Zone went live at 1 p.m. to continue to help combat the increasing problem of gun violence and improve the safety of the community. According to the City of Toledo, ShotSpotter first launched in...
WTOL-TV
Toledo police add 3rd ShotSpotter zone
The third ShotSpotter zone went live at 1 p.m. Thursday. Its location in east Toledo was determined by crime data, police say.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w...
