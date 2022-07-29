TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo announced Friday that the former North Towne Square Mall property has at last been sold to NorthPoint Development. The mall opened in 1980, closed in 2005 and was demolished in 2011. Since then, the grounds have been vacant until Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced in October that the city had drawn up plans for an $85 million NorthPoint project featuring three speculative buildings across 852,000 square feet.

2 DAYS AGO