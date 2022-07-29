NovaBone Announces New VP of Sales of Their Orthopedics Division

orthospinenews.com
Related
RS Biotherapeutics Appoints Jeremy Plumb As Chief Cultivation Officer
RS BioTherapeutics has appointed Jeremy Plumb as its chief cultivation officer. Plumb will play an integral role in the company’s plans to develop a biotherapeutics cultivation and manufacturing site in the Cumberland, Maryland area, which could potentially generate 100 high paying jobs within the next five years. Prior to...
Rubedo Life Sciences Expands Leadership Team with Ali Siam as Chief Business Officer and Ofir Moreno, Ph.D., as SVP of Drug Discovery
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Rubedo Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering first-in-class therapies for chronic age-related diseases targeting the senescent cells that drive cellular aging, today announced the appointment of veteran biotech executives Ali Siam as Chief Business Officer and seasoned drughunter Ofir Moreno, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Drug Discovery. Both executives will report directly to Rubedo CEO Marco Quarta. Their appointments follow continued momentum at the company, with substantial progress of Rubedo’s small molecule senolytic pipeline and integrated discovery platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005060/en/ Ali Siam, Chief Business Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
AnHeart Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Shuanglian (Lian) Li as Chief Medical Officer (US)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- AnHeart Therapeutics (“AnHeart”), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel precision oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Shuanglian (Lian) Li, M.D., Ph.D., as the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (US). In this role, Dr. Li will oversee and direct all U.S.-based clinical programs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005062/en/ Shuanglian (Lian) Li, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (US), AnHeart Therapeutics. (Photo: Business Wire)
NervGen Pharma’s NVG-291-R Demonstrates Significant Functional Repair From a Stroke 7 Days After Onset in Landmark Preclinical Study by University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSX-V: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF), is pleased to announce the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) have published a pioneering preclinical study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports demonstrating that NervGen’s proprietary drug, NVG-291-R, promotes nervous system repair and significant functional recovery in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke, even when treatment was initiated up to 7 days after onset. Currently there are no United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs that repair damage from a stroke. NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy human subjects and is preparing to initiate Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the repair of nervous system damage from spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006174/en/ Dr. Agnes (Yu) Luo, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the University of Cincinnati, Senior Author of the Cell Reports paper. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
InHealth Technologies unveils new Day&Night™ HME
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- InHealth Technologies, a business unit of Freudenberg Medical, announces today the U.S. commercial launch of the Blom-Singer ® Day&Night™ HME, an innovative device for people who have undergone total laryngectomy. Compatible with the entire family of InHealth products, this unique single-use heat and moisture exchange (HME) can be worn comfortably all day and all night, including at bedtime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005174/en/ Patients can comfortably wear the Blom-Singer® Day&Night™ HME for up to 24 hours (Photo: Business Wire)
