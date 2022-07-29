ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz asked about package including RJ Barrett, three draft picks for Donovan Mitchell

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3us5P6_0gy4acUk00

There’s been some conflicting reports on the Utah Jazz and RJ Barrett amid the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. While some reports state that the Jazz have had no in interest in Barrett, I don’t believe that is the case. Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks. Around that time, members of the Jazz were also making educated guesses/projections on what an extension for Barrett may look like, per sources.

Source: SportsNet New York

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell trade talks have reportedly ‘stalled out’ https://t.co/8RuwbctSId pic.twitter.com/1E2RYBCRll7:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yH8TV_0gy4acUk00

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

I get the sense Washington’s reported interest in Donovan Mitchell is being leaked from the Utah side to drive the price up (NYK possibly being stingy?).

To me, it feels like a number of deals from other teams with interest easily trump what Washington can offer.

1/2 – 6:05 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Yes, the Jazz have had interest in New York’s RJ Barrett. No, the Knicks shouldn’t include Barrett in a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, in my opinion. Knicks have ample draft capital, should be able to get a deal done without including Barrett: sny.tv/articles/knick…5:10 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ

* How long will Danny Ainge lead the Jazz

* The pitfalls of a rebuild

* Could the Jazz retool around Donovan Mitchell

* Kings or Knicks deal?

Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEo4XSD

iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp

YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5 pic.twitter.com/QIRb3Gnl5X3:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KehdF_0gy4acUk00

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The first thing I think of when you say Eric Paschall is that he’s best friends with Donovan Mitchell. But I think we can rule that relevance out for obvious reasons.

Second thing I think about is what he does with his feet when he shoots. The heel kick into floating feet J… pic.twitter.com/z6ZZQHtYOy2:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSD9c_0gy4acUk00

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim…1:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Remembering the time Bradley Beal scored 43 and Donovan Mitchell scored 42 in a head-to-head matchup in March of last year for no particular reason at all. They combined for 35 pts in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/Sds8mzVOHE1:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peVX8_0gy4acUk00

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell BFF Eric Paschall teaming up with … Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, naturally. pic.twitter.com/yRPTmLYMdq12:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN5FO_0gy4acUk00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Dealing for Donovan Mitchell … in this economy??

Story on a silent trade market, why it’s happening and if the Knicks can ever overcome it ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/0GxvZaye2z pic.twitter.com/7eF6dScQ8u10:46 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38odSB_0gy4acUk00

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Lowkey wish Musiq Soulchild came out during my generation!! Prolly wouldn’t be appreciated tho!! – 7:36 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

🔘 KD (2:43)

🔘 Ranking title contenders (13:27)

🔘 MJ (26:14)

🔘 Moneyball (28:24)

🔘 Jazz (30:38)

🔘 RJ Barrett (41:03)

🔘 The next 2021-22 Cavs? (47:06)

🎧 https://t.co/Xb0w4JDkT5

🍎 https://t.co/lpiLbAHQgX

✳️ https://t.co/U4dNBzZuMC

FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/U9tWIA3UTb6:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rQcH_0gy4acUk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tV3aq_0gy4acUk00

While Charania said “Clearly there’s really no movement as of yet on the Mitchell to the Knicks front,” he also said that the Jazz “are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell,” and he specifically mentioned the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. -via deseret.com / July 29, 2022

Around the same time, some with the Jazz ranked Barrett among the best potential players they could receive in a trade from New York. So, as of earlier this month, the Jazz certainly had interest in Barrett as part of a trade return from the Knicks. -via SportsNet New York / July 29, 2022

The Rally: “As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. -via Twitter / July 29, 2022

Jake Fischer: I’ve heard pretty consistently the Jazz don’t really have much interest in trading for RJ Barrett and paying for him. -via Apple Podcasts / July 28, 2022

Herro almost suffers from his own success, and the Heat’s. He has played 40 postseason games. Barnes has played four, Barrett five. Barnes and Barrett retain the allure of the unknown. They have not faced the best teams, over and over, or been central players in the only game of the night in late May and June. They have not battled the nastiest defenders in the highest-stakes games, been the target of specific game plans, or guarded superstar scorers with everything on the line. Herro has faced all of that, and the results have been — as you’d expect — uneven. We’ve seen his warts. He feels more like a finished product, but Herro is still just 22. -via ESPN / July 21, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now

With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
FastBreak on FanNation

Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Musiq Soulchild
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Lebron James
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Nyk
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"

Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
Apple
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy