Jazz, Knicks trade talks for Donovan Mitchell stall out

The Rally: “As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions.

Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell trade talks have reportedly 'stalled out'

I get the sense Washington’s reported interest in Donovan Mitchell is being leaked from the Utah side to drive the price up (NYK possibly being stingy?).

To me, it feels like a number of deals from other teams with interest easily trump what Washington can offer.

Yes, the Jazz have had interest in New York’s RJ Barrett. No, the Knicks shouldn’t include Barrett in a trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, in my opinion. Knicks have ample draft capital, should be able to get a deal done without including Barrett: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 5:10 PM

The first thing I think of when you say Eric Paschall is that he’s best friends with Donovan Mitchell. But I think we can rule that relevance out for obvious reasons.

Second thing I think about is what he does with his feet when he shoots. The heel kick into floating feet J… pic.twitter.com/z6ZZQHtYOy – 2:43 PM

Add LeBron James’ contract extension to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving/Donovan Mitchell/Russell Westbrook transactional sagas in an NBA August not exactly as dormant as advertised … here’s the full breakdown in your latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim… – 1:18 PM

Remembering the time Bradley Beal scored 43 and Donovan Mitchell scored 42 in a head-to-head matchup in March of last year for no particular reason at all. They combined for 35 pts in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/Sds8mzVOHE – 1:10 PM

Donovan Mitchell BFF Eric Paschall teaming up with … Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, naturally. pic.twitter.com/yRPTmLYMdq – 12:53 PM

Dealing for Donovan Mitchell … in this economy??

Story on a silent trade market, why it’s happening and if the Knicks can ever overcome it ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/0GxvZaye2z pic.twitter.com/7eF6dScQ8u – 10:46 AM

Lowkey wish Musiq Soulchild came out during my generation!! Prolly wouldn’t be appreciated tho!! – 7:36 PM

While Charania said “Clearly there’s really no movement as of yet on the Mitchell to the Knicks front,” he also said that the Jazz “are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell,” and he specifically mentioned the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. -via deseret.com / July 29, 2022

There’s been some conflicting reports on the Utah Jazz and RJ Barrett amid the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. While some reports state that the Jazz have had no in interest in Barrett, I don’t believe that is the case. Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks. Around that time, members of the Jazz were also making educated guesses/projections on what an extension for Barrett may look like, per sources. -via SportsNet New York / July 29, 2022

Around the same time, some with the Jazz ranked Barrett among the best potential players they could receive in a trade from New York. So, as of earlier this month, the Jazz certainly had interest in Barrett as part of a trade return from the Knicks. -via SportsNet New York / July 29, 2022