W Bets: Are the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky safe bets to cover the spread on Friday?

Welcome to Bet For the Win’s W Bets, where we break down, explain and bet on the WNBA. Today, we’re running down the final Friday slate of July.

Season picks (record): 10-14

It’s Friday, and as we do almost every Friday here at Bet For The Win, we bet on the WNBA action. Today’s slate is relatively thin, but a few of the most exciting teams in the league are taking the court. The Chicago Sky will look to secure their first win in a week when they host the New York Liberty.

The Las Vegas Aces will have a chance at keeping the momentum from their Commissioner’s Cup Championship win against the Sky. Will they handle the Indiana Fever easily?

Let’s take a look at the matchups and pick winners.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook

Las Vegas Aces (-14.5) vs. Indiana Fever

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever have lost 12 games in a row. There’s a great chance they are going to extend the losing streak to 13 on Friday when they host the Las Vegas Aces.

I honestly do feel like the Aces winning by 15 or more isn’t wild. They’re a better team on the road than they are at home and seven of their 20 wins have been by 15 or more points. The only thing to worry me is Las Vegas’ bench, which might not be able to maintain a large enough lead during garbage time to avoid an Indiana backdoor cover.

Look no further than the last meeting between the two when the Aces led by as many as 31 points before failing to cover the spread and only winning by 13.

The Pick: Aces ML

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky (-9.5)

(Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

My first thoughts are that 9.5 points are a lot. The Sky and Liberty and played each other three times already this season and two of the three has been decided by one possession. Most recently, New York got the better of Candace Parker and Co. less than a week ago.

Yet, Chicago’s 83-50 win over New York in the first week of the 2022 season is something you can’t dismiss.

But Chicago is the better team (1st place in the WNBA standings) and its defense is the main reason why. The Sky have been stingy for a while and I think they put the clamps on the Liberty offense, making this a low-scoring win.

The Pick: Sky (-9.5), Under 165.5 points

