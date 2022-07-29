Minibottles, a legendary restaurateur, ‘purge’ killings and K-9 attacks

kcpw.org
Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
Investigation begins into death of Lindon 16-year-old
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department has announced that they are now investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Police said in a press release that an incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday near the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead that “resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.” Police say […]
Man trying to burn spider started Springville wildfire, police say
UPDATED MONDAY 8/1/22 6:34 p.m. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested for the wildfire growing east of Springville after he allegedly was using a lighter to burn a spider. Deputies said when they first got to the fire around 5 p.m. Monday, they saw a man walking his dog in the […]
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
Sandy family says son was attacked because he’s gay
SANDY, Utah — A family in Sandy is in shock and disbelief after their son was assaulted over the weekend while with his boyfriend. The mother of the victim says the boy was outside with his boyfriend when a group of teenagers drove by and yelled profanities and other derogatory terms at them. According to the mother, the group returned about 45 minutes later, and this time one teenager got out of the car.
KSL Investigates: How is Utah’s new self-defense law impacting justice?
SALT LAKE CITY — A man found guilty of murdering his roommate, a man accused of firing “warning shots” that left a teenager paralyzed, and a man accused of using pepper spray and a taser on unarmed protestors all share something in common. Each of them tried...
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
Utah surgeon accused of groping unconscious patient
A doctor was arrested this week for allegedly groping an unconscious patient during a surgery at an Ogden hospital in October of last year.
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County
UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic. Sitting unassumingly in the...
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
Police in Sandy have arrested a teenager who allegedly punched another boy and shouted homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend.
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
Salt Lake City school board on verge of firing superintendent
Soon, perhaps as early as next week, the Salt Lake City school board is poised to potentially terminate the district’s first Black superintendent after he’s served barely a year on the job.
