Tennessee Titans sign former Michigan State CB Shakur Brown

247sports.com
Related
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Three-star OL Rico Jackson decommits from Illinois
Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Friday. “I will be decommitting from the university of Illinois,” Jackson tweeted. “I am opening up my recruitment now.”. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle committed to Illinois while on an official visit to campus on...
Dylan Edwards decommits from Kansas State
On Friday night, Dylan Edwards, a running back from Derby, Kansas who is widely considered one of the best players in the state of Kansas, announced he was de-committing from Kansas State. He announced his intentions on Twitter with the following message:. "At this moment I'd like to thank the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Kirk Ferentz, Sam LaPorta give update on transfer tight end Steven Stillianos
Iowa doesn't often explore the transfer portal, but they were aggressive in wanting a third tight end. They got that in Lafayette transfer Steven Stilianos. In the spring of 2021, Stilianos had nine receptions for 125 yards and four touchdowns in six games. He was All-Patriot League First-Team honors and team offensive MVP. In the fall of 2021, Stilianos had 21 receptions for 130 yards in four games while also playing a critical role for the Leopards in the run game when he was healthy.
Daily Delivery: Could the next round of Big 12 expansion include a school not in the Pac-12?
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As we near the August 1 date marking Brett Yormark's start as Big 12 Conference commissioner, the focus for possible Big 12 expansion in the near future continues to focus on the Pac-12 "Four Corners" schools. As Fitz explains, Arizona and either Colorado or Utah will likely get the first two invites, but along with Arizona State, there remains another non-P5 school that appears to be in the running for a spot in a 16-school Big 12.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chiddi Obiazor commits to Kansas State
After earning an offer after a camp in June, Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. After a process that saw the two-sport athlete's stock begin to rise over the summer, Obiazor announced on Saturday, July 30 of his intention to come to Kansas State. Posting a graphic on Twitter, he made it official after rumors of his pending commitment began heating up after a successful trip to the Little Apple this week for the team's annual barbecue event.
Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer hired by Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have hired former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer to a new role and job title. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the longtime assistant will serve in an offensive analyst role for the reigning AFC champions. There’s obviously some familiarity between Zimmer and the Bengals organization considering...
247Sports
Patty Gasso, Oklahoma officially add Haley Lee
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's third All-American transfer is officially in the fold. Head coach Patty Gasso announced the signing of Haley Lee from Texas A&M late this week. “Haley is a competitor and has proven to be one of the best in the game,” Gasso said. “Her style fits perfectly here and we couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of our program.”
Pickerington Central standout Devin Royal cuts his list of schools down to three
Pickerington (Ohio) Central 2023 forward Devin Royal is done with his travel ball commitments and he came out on Friday with a tweet listing his top three schools. The three schools that made the cut are, listed alphabetically, Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. It is not immediately clear when Royal will make a verbal commitment. Prospects in the 2023 class will be able to sign letters-of-intent beginning in the early period in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
Top 10 returning Razorbacks who could break out in 2022
Arkansas lost some key players off the roster following the program's best season in a decade. While some voids will be filled out of the transfer portal, many returning Razorbacks will be asked to step into those roles. That's what today's top 10 list is all about - returning Razorbacks who have a chance to really amp up their production from what they did in 2021.
DB Jontae Gilbert commits to Ohio State: The impact
Ryan Day, Tim Walton and Jim Knowles have landed a commitment from a top cornerback target in Jontae Gilbert. Bill Kurelic analyzes the impact.
2023 4-star SF Devin Royal puts Michigan State in final 3
After wrapping up the summer grassroots circuit at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Pickerington (Ohio) Central small forward Devin Royal has trimmed his list once again. Royal on Friday announced three finalists: Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. The four-star, top-100 swingman did not specify a commitment timeline. Of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 guard Cameron Christie commits to Minnesota Gopher Basketball
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson has ended a relentless pursuit of Top 150 2023 prospect Cameron Christie with Christie’s commitment today. Christie was being pursued by Missouri, Northwestern, USC, Virginia, Cal and others but picked the Gophers who recruited him the hardest of all. Christie is a recruit who...
This week in Kansas State tweets - August 1, 2022
It's the first day of August and football season is just around the corner. It's also time for us to take our weekly look back at the best Kansas State tweets from the previous seven days. K-State football begins its fall camp this week, with players reporting on Tuesday and...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/1: It's happening, It's happening, IT'S HAPPENING!
Your OBR Daily Newswire is a little early this morning. The explanation is simple: Given that this is a huge news day for the Cleveland Browns, with massive implications for the rest of the year, I simply couldn’t sleep. I woke up an hour early and just couldn’t fall back to sleep.
2024 OT Devontae Armstrong recaps Penn State, Michigan State trips
Two Big Ten stops in one weekend for Devontae Armstrong resulted in a new offer, improved relationships and the start of a plan for fall unofficials.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
355K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0