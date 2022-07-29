'It is offensive': OEA issues statement after State Board of Education meeting on CRT ban

ktul.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Epic Charter Schools’ accreditation downgraded by State Board of Education
Epic Charter Schools was placed on probation after a June report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education noted a number of issues with the district, including an alleged misuse of funds, altered school attendance and unauthorized teacher bonuses.
Oklahoma to reintroduce bill creating voucher program for parents to transfer their kids from public to private schools
A controversial school voucher bill that failed to pass in the last session of state Senate is expected to return next year. A coalition of mostly rural Republicans and urban Democrats in the Oklahoma Senate rejected an education bill that would allow some public school students to use some of their per-pupil state funding allocation toward tuition or other educational expenses at a private school.
Oklahoma Education Association: New ruling over CRT law ‘sparked fear’ in teachers headed back to the classroom
A new ruling from the State School Board has some educators worried about how they should go about teaching in their classrooms.
State Board accepts Hofmeister's call for Epic school's probation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Board of Education voted to change Epic Charter School's accreditation status to "Accredited with Probation," Thursday. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister says the change should have happened long ago. “Epic defrauded the state of millions of taxpayer dollars that were meant...
Tulsa Public Schools Accreditation Demoted After A ‘Teacher’ Complained About Critical Race Theory
Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to demote Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation status due to critical race theory claims. The post Tulsa Public Schools Accreditation Demoted After A ‘Teacher’ Complained About Critical Race Theory appeared first on NewsOne.
2 OK school districts punished for violating CRT ban
Two school districts in Oklahoma have been found in violation of House Bill 1775, the ban on critical race theory in schools. The state board of education carried out disciplinary action Thursday. Both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools received the disciplinary action of "accreditation with warning", which is...
State board votes against TPS for violation of teachings on race
The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-2 on Thursday to demote Tulsa Public Schools following a violation of the law put in place by House Bill 1775.
OMMA issues update over error on moratorium start date
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) issued an update on the moratorium state date for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses. OMMA previously announced the start date for the moratorium would begin Aug. 1, but have since updated that statement. OMMA announced the error of...
OKCPS high school student honored as Presidential Scholar
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) student was honored as a Presidential Scholar on Friday. Aishwarya Swamidurai, a 2022 graduate of Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast, was honored at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting. There, she received a commendation as a presidential scholar from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
Oklahoma State School Board lowers Mustang, Tulsa schools accreditation
On Thursday, the State School Board voted to lower the accreditation status for both Mustang Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools for violating a state law.
DHS head resigns same day legislators review foster system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Department of Human Services secretary Jordan Brown announced he will be stepping down on Friday, the same day three Oklahoma legislators announced a study on the state's adoption and foster care services. This comes amid NewsChannel 8's month-long push to learn how the Department of...
Oklahoma dispensary application processing moratorium begins late August
The State of Oklahoma's moratorium on processing applications for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses begins in late August.
Parents of student athletes required to sign gender form by state law
Oklahoma parents can add confirming their child’s gender to the back-to-school list.
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...
An Oklahoma city's first openly gay mayor resigned. Then came the fallout.
THE VILLAGE, Okla. - Adam Graham had been mayor less than a month when he saw them: Two police officers from the next city over, the wealthiest in Oklahoma, stopping a Black driver in his middle-class community. As the first openly gay leader of The Village, he'd pledged to create...
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Parents vaccinate their kids with Oklahoma Caring Van
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parents brought their kids to First Assembly church in Owasso Saturday to get vaccinations needed to go back to school. The Caring Van provides all immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in schools or childcare. They also offer Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
Oklahoma Baptist Prison Ministry holds 16th annual youth awareness program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Baptist State Convention Prison Ministry held its 16th annual youth awareness program on Saturday. The theme of the program this year: making good choices. The event held Saturday served as a preventative program to help youth stay out of trouble with the law....
Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students
A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."
Upcoming Kansas vote could further restrict Oklahomans’ abortion access
OKLAHOMA CITY — A vote next week could further restrict access for Oklahomans seeking an abortion. Kansas voters will decide whether their state will remain the closest to ours to offering abortions. Kansas lawmakers – like those in Oklahoma – are seeking to ban abortions. But they first must...
