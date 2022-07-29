Commentary: Amidst Jamboree celebration, election begins

www.lebanonlocalnews.com
opb.org
Former Oregon governor candidate Nick Kristof donates his remaining political cash — but still has plans for its use
Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof is getting out of politics and back into journalism. Now he needs to figure out how he’ll spend all his unused political cash. The longtime New York Times columnist abandoned that prestigious post last year in order to attempt a run at the...
KGW
What is the 'massive sales tax' referenced in a Christine Drazan ad?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three-way race for Oregon governor is heating up as the November general election gets closer. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson have all begun releasing campaign ads. One of those ads has sparked some questions from KGW viewers. A recent...
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 2, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 2, 2022.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Commissioners discuss rural garbage rate adjustments
The process of adjusting solid waste sanitation rates for the three companies that provide services to rural residents came before Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning, July 19. Commissioner Will Tucker was not present. Environmental Health Manager Shane Sanderson presented the commissioners with data provided by...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Art, and all that jazz
Jazz is a developed taste, and it’s not going to be for everybody. The same goes for abstract art. So says Molly Cook, an abstract expressionist artist and lover of jazz who recently moved to Sweet Home this past December. Originally from La Grande, Cook spent much of her...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Progress cited for various developments in Sweet Home
The demolishing of the former bank building-turned video store last month to make room for a long-anticipated Taco Bell got Sweet Home residents’ attention. Then, in the last week, the former Santiam Drug store, just north of the Taco Bell site, came down. Despite often-heard public perception that not...
klcc.org
Oregon governor candidates stake their positions in first debate
This year's race features three viable candidates, and is expected to be one of the most competitive and unpredictable in the country. The three main candidates for Oregon governor got an early chance to set themselves apart Friday, touting their own records while arguing they are far better positioned to lead the state past a series of daunting challenges.
kqennewsradio.com
LEGISLATORS FILE MEASURE TO FREEZE PROPERTY TAXES FOR SENIORS
Last week, four state Republican lawmakers launched a ballot measure, asking voters to sign and support a petition for a constitutional amendment that would freeze the property tax assessment of a primary residence in the year in which a senior homeowner reaches age 65. Senators Bill Kennemer of Oregon City...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Linn County Fair ropes in close to 30K attendees in ‘fantastic’ turnout
Nearly 30,000 people attended last week’s Linn County Fair over its three-day run, according to Linn County Fair & Expo Center Manager Randy Porter. More than 13,709 people came to the fair Saturday, July 16, enjoying mid-70-degree weather during the day. They packed the house in reserved seating as well as general admission to watch popular country rock band Sawyer Brown on the Main Stage that evening. The award-winning group has traveled coast-to-coast for 38 years. Other headline shows were Sara Evans on Thursday, July 14, and Five For Fighting on Friday, July 5.
opb.org
Draft rules to govern police conduct in Oregon leave lots of wiggle room
A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. In several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
KXL
Oregon Sends Fire Crews To California
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized three specialized task forces to help California crews fight that states largest wild fire. Crews from Marion, Linn and Clakamas counties are in the Golden State protecting communities from the deadly McKinney Fire. The crews started 24 hour shifts on Monday and could be in California for two weeks. Izak Hamilton, Spokesperson for Clackamas Fire says they also sent a significant amount of equipment. Including all terrain fire trucks, and water tenders.
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
Timeline: The Ku Klux Klan dominates Oregon politics
Near-fatal lynchings come to Oregon, and Klan rallies in Portland are so popular, fans get turned away.1922 March: Catholic piano salesman abducted at gunpoint and strung up by mob wearing robes in Medford, who order him to drop lawsuit against reputed Klansman. It's the first of three near-fatal hangings in Medford, called "necktie parties." April: African American railroad porter from Jacksonville kidnapped by Medford mob and strung up, with gunshots fired at his feet. Upon release, he runs off into the forest. April: Mexican American farmhand abducted from his Medford home by mob in black masks and robes, and...
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon Fire District heads to McKinney
Team members from Lebanon Fire District joined a Linn County structural task force to fight the McKinney Fire. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning in near Klamath, Calif. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, & Clackamas counties. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Mayor, city council candidates named
The following candidates have filed paperwork to run for the office of Mayor and three City. Council positions in the City of Lebanon at the November 8, 2022 General Election. Lebanon Mayoral Candidates (2-Year Term) 1) “Mr G” Gamael Nassar. 2) Kenneth E. Jackola. Lebanon Councilor, Ward 1...
