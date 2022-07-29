Bexar County district attorney, reform advocates celebrate three years of cite-and-release

www.tpr.org
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Nelson Wolff reflects on over 20 years of serving as county judge
SAN ANTONIO – Nelson Wolff has been the Bexar County judge for more than 20 years. He has also served in numerous other leadership positions in our community, such as San Antonio mayor. Wolff joined Leading SA on Sunday to talk about recent issues in the city and his...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio congressman, civil rights groups say Abbott's border initiative causing car-chase deaths
San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro has asked the Justice Department to intervene after civil rights groups charged that at least 30 people have been killed in car chases tied to Gov. Greg Abbott's sweeping immigration crackdown. In a letter to sent federal officials Thursday, the ACLU of Texas and the...
KSAT 12
Dallas PD release report detailing altercation between Barrientes Vela, state house candidate
DALLAS – Dallas police late Thursday released a 10-page report detailing an altercation outside a hotel earlier this month involving Michelle Barrientes Vela that led to the indicted ex-constable being barred from leaving Bexar County ahead of her public corruption trial next month. The report states that an officer...
KSAT 12
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests after deputies find drugs, nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle. Now, the driver and the front seat passenger are in custody on a string of charges. According to the Bexar...
Bexar County staff to consider how to spend $20 million in ARPA funding for affordable housing
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County is receiving federal dollars to address affordable housing. Staff have been directed to decide how $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent to address the issue. Local advocacy groups are hoping it can help some of the most vulnerable...
KSAT 12
Convention center supervisor arrested for workplace violence incident, allowed to return to work
SAN ANTONIO – Additional female maintenance employees at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center have come forward to detail complaints against a building supervisor, who was arrested weeks after KSAT Investigates exposed footage of him yanking a subordinate’s hair while both were on duty last year. Building Maintenance...
KWTX
Convicted killer in Texas Ranger cold case gets two life sentences
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty to two counts of capital murder July 25 in the killing of two women nearly 20 years ago in Bexar County. Flores’s sentences run consecutively in the murders of Heather Wilms, 21, and Esmerelda Herrera, 30, and includes one count of arson.
Twisted Brutal Killer Who Set Victims on Fire Finally Convicted & Sentenced
AUSTIN – Capital murder suspect Jose Baldomero Flores III pleaded guilty in a Bexar County courtroom in the killings of two women, Heather Willms and Esmeralda Herrera on Monday. Flores, 41, was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively and one charge of arson. The sentencing closes a Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) case nearly two decades old. In February 2005, Heather Willms, 21, failed to show up for work as a waitress at a Leon Valley restaurant. She was found sexually assaulted and brutally killed inside her residence. Her killer then attempted to…
spectrumlocalnews.com
Organizers want San Antonio City Council to pass the GRACE Act
SAN ANTONIO — Chants of my “my body, my choice” reverberated through the streets of downtown San Antonio. Organizer Tori Ramirez, who is with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), led those chants, calling for the city to protect reproductive rights and abortion access. “We are...
KSAT 12
‘She is our hero’: 10-year-old Robb Elementary shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old girl who survived the unthinkable when a gunman opened fire inside of Robb Elementary School just over two months ago has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio. “She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated
SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
KSAT 12
Suspect wanted after holding multiple employees at gunpoint, demanding cash
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery. On July 20, a man entered a Lowes, located at 1470 Austin Highway, and hid inside a bathroom till closing time. According to a press...
'You will be arrested' | 4 children detained, accused of shooting 'Splat' guns at people as part of TikTok challenge
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff's deputies detained four children after allegedly taking part in a TikTok challenge shooting a water bead blaster at random people. On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., deputies received several repots of a shooting near the 1000 block of Painted Daisy in the...
Officials still working to solve murder after 6 years, reward available
SAN ANTONIO — Crime stoppers and San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in obtaining information surrounding the murder of a 20-year-old man. On July 28, 2016, San Antonio Police responded to the Verdant at Westover Hills apartment complex in the 1500 block of NW Crossroads. When they arrived, they found Isaac Orosco suffering from a gunshot wound. Orosco was taken to University Hospital where he died.
KSAT 12
Man dies after parking lot argument on South Side leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Side San Antonio that left one man dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 2:52 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call near the 4000 block of South Flores Street, according to SAPD. According...
12newsnow.com
Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice
SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are not giving up the search for the person who shot and killed a professional boxer from San Antonio. George Ramos’ life was cut short at 18 when he was shot and killed on June 20, 2019 outside an old gas station on the northwest side.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in woman’s death said she ‘didn’t mean for any of that to happen,’ records show
TERRELL HILLS – Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman who was allegedly playing with a gun before it fired and fatally wounded another woman inside a Terrell Hills home. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Maria Nealy, 34, fatally shot April Longoria, 33, in the chest early Thursday.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton man charged with Murder near Blackhill
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a deceased body on the side of Lucas Road in Pleasanton. After arriving on the scene, deputies and investigators discovered a male that allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Jackie Bodden ordered an autopsy.
'Let their deaths not be in vain': Crowds gather at prayer vigil to honor migrants who died in semitruck
SAN ANTONIO — A large crowd participated at a memorial ceremony Wednesday evening to honor the 52 migrants who died one month ago in an overheated semitruck on the southwest side. The event took place at the 9600 block of Quintana Road, where mariachis, a prayer vigil, a photo...
news4sanantonio.com
Drugs and weapons found during search at Kerrville home, 2 charged
KERRVILLE, Texas – Authorities said drugs and a couple of weapons were confiscated from a Texas residence –and two people were arrested – on Thursday morning. The Kerrville County Sheriff's Office said their special investigations unit and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Fifer Street in central Kerrville.
