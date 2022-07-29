ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Bexar County district attorney, reform advocates celebrate three years of cite-and-release

By Texas Public Radio
tpr.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tpr.org

Comments / 1

George Mozakis
1d ago

yeah, the criminals are happy, wonder how these Bexar Co and SAPD would feel if they where beat up and robbed by a repeat offender!!??🥴🙈😭👶

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
KWTX

Convicted killer in Texas Ranger cold case gets two life sentences

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty to two counts of capital murder July 25 in the killing of two women nearly 20 years ago in Bexar County. Flores’s sentences run consecutively in the murders of Heather Wilms, 21, and Esmerelda Herrera, 30, and includes one count of arson.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Twisted Brutal Killer Who Set Victims on Fire Finally Convicted & Sentenced

AUSTIN – Capital murder suspect Jose Baldomero Flores III pleaded guilty in a Bexar County courtroom in the killings of two women, Heather Willms and Esmeralda Herrera on Monday. Flores, 41, was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively and one charge of arson. The sentencing closes a Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) case nearly two decades old. In February 2005, Heather Willms, 21, failed to show up for work as a waitress at a Leon Valley restaurant. She was found sexually assaulted and brutally killed inside her residence. Her killer then attempted to…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Justice Reform#The Bexar County District
spectrumlocalnews.com

Organizers want San Antonio City Council to pass the GRACE Act

SAN ANTONIO — Chants of my “my body, my choice” reverberated through the streets of downtown San Antonio. Organizer Tori Ramirez, who is with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), led those chants, calling for the city to protect reproductive rights and abortion access. “We are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated

SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Officials still working to solve murder after 6 years, reward available

SAN ANTONIO — Crime stoppers and San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in obtaining information surrounding the murder of a 20-year-old man. On July 28, 2016, San Antonio Police responded to the Verdant at Westover Hills apartment complex in the 1500 block of NW Crossroads. When they arrived, they found Isaac Orosco suffering from a gunshot wound. Orosco was taken to University Hospital where he died.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton man charged with Murder near Blackhill

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a deceased body on the side of Lucas Road in Pleasanton. After arriving on the scene, deputies and investigators discovered a male that allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Jackie Bodden ordered an autopsy.
PLEASANTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Drugs and weapons found during search at Kerrville home, 2 charged

KERRVILLE, Texas – Authorities said drugs and a couple of weapons were confiscated from a Texas residence –and two people were arrested – on Thursday morning. The Kerrville County Sheriff's Office said their special investigations unit and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Fifer Street in central Kerrville.
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy