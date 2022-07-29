5G Studio Collaborative Designs CORE Headquarters Showcasing Their Commitment to Craft, Innovation, and Building Community

architizer.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry Lease
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry Lease
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry Lease
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes
Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
A Little Whimsy and Little Green Men: A White Rock Elementary Home for the Ages
When it comes to writing about past-decade homes, I can’t resist looking them up in the old Dallas Morning News archives. Sometimes I find builder advertisements for the home or its new subdivision. Other times, I find someone notable once lived there. But my favorite finds are the ones that just add a little whimsy to a home and its former occupant’s history. In this case, I found a news story about the first owner of this week’s featured Ebby Halliday Realtors home, 9419 Covemeadow Drive in Lake Highlands.
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
CW33 NewsFix
Top spots for cheesecake around Dallas & North Texas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t be afraid to dive head-first into your sweet tooth cravings especially this hot weekend in North Texas, you deserve a cool sweet treat. So, why not grab some delicious cheesecake?. Why suggest cheesecake? Well, Saturday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! NationalToday says, “Separately,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
mckinneyonline.com
Lifelong McKinney firefighter now enjoys running N&P Farm and Dairy with his wife
After 30 years working as a McKinney firefighter, Steve Horton and his wife Lyn decided to open their business N&P Farm and Dairy. They sell a plethora of products including raw cow milk, raw goat milk, grass fed beef, grass fed chicken, grass fed pork, jams and jelly. “Pretty much...
Capital One Lounge Dallas / DFW lounge review – one of the best lounges I’ve been to
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco native participates in world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise
A 2019 Wakeland High School graduate and Frisco, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Colley is an aircraft structural mechanic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy...
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
Flower Mound initiates water conservation plan
The Town of Flower Mound is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The town of Flower Mound is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. Lack of rainfall and high temperatures have led the town to initiate Stage 1 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. High...
dmagazine.com
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
WFAA
New Amish-inspired pretzel store offers 'best pretzel in the world'
THE COLONY, Texas — It claims to be the best soft pretzel in the world and so far, many customers agree. Ben’s Soft Pretzels opened a few months ago at The Grandscape in The Colony, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., Suite 115. It’s the company’s first location in North Texas.
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
Groove on This 1970s Soft Contemporary With Sparkling Pool in the Heart of Lakewood
You know what’s great about 1970s and ’80s soft contemporary homes? They have texture. Personality that can’t be painted away. Character that makes them unique. You’ll find a great example of this in this Lakewood home listed by Kevin Sayre of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International.
point2homes.com
Condos for Sale in Grand Prairie, TX
Only 2 listings are available in Grand Prairie. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Dallas County:
Changing Market Conditions Increasing Housing Inventory in Texas. Here’s How That’s a Plus
Here’s something that could ease the tensions of Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents: Inventory is growing. Of course, market conditions — higher interest rates and inflation — are at play, but it was one bright spot in the Texas Realtors’ second-quarter housing report. In comparing quarters,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Solar Panels Catch Fire on Roof of Plano Bank of America Building
Solar panels on the roof of a six-story office building in Plano caught fire Friday morning. The 2-alarm fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on the roof of a Bank of America building on the 7100 block of Corporate Drive, not far from the Legacy development at Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
checkoutdfw.com
What to know about the Glen Crossing subdivision in Celina
Check Out DFW writes about the different subdivisions around the Dallas/Fort Worth area to help you discover different communities. This story is focused on Glenn Crossing, a new subdivision in Celina that “offers the best of small-town living with convenient access to the Dallas North Tollway to quickly reach major employment centers and popular destinations across the DFW Metroplex.”
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas
Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
