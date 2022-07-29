ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arrested again ... ‘The system has totally failed us!’

Jeremy Kitchens
2d ago

I think we all need to keep in mind that the true root cause to these types of events doesn't rest on the police or judicial system but rather much earlier on with how children are raised. Young, single women shouldn't have multiple children with multiple men which none actually stick around to help raise the children and be a positive role model. That's the hard pill to swallow and people would rather deflect and avoid responsibility. It's a cultural and economic issue. Phrases like "my baby's daddy" should be considered shameful and not commonplace. Furthermore, uneducated children shouldn't be raising children. Many activists try to skirt this issue and point fingers at police and that's only perpetuating the problem. All in the pursuit of money. BLM is a prime example.

Hurdy
2d ago

Our so-called justice system is the biggest outrage and is due for a violent overthrow. We need people to feel secure that their violent predators won't come back again more than we need oxygen right now.

live5news.com

Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave. James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the collision that left a grandmother and grandson dead, according to a spokesman with the North Charleston Police Department.
WCBD Count on 2

Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Berkeley County Man Threatens To Kill Court Official

COLUMBIA, S.C. –Joshua Dorman, 44, has been charged after he threatened to kill a court official during a video hearing on Wednesday, July 6th. According to a news release Dorman stated the following :. “ You don’t know who you are dealing with. I’m from the streets, I’m coming...
abcnews4.com

Man arrested after fatal 7-car crash in North Charleston Friday, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involving seven vehicles on Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue Friday. James Hart, 62, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide. He is being held at the Charleston County jail,...
The Post and Courier

Ladson man charged with threatening to kill court official in Charleston County

A Ladson man is accused of threatening to kill a court official during a hearing in Charleston County. Joshua Ellis Dorman was charged July 29 with intimidation of a court official and threatening a public official. Dorman, 44, would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of both felonies.
live5news.com

Coroner IDs grandmother, grandson killed in Rivers Ave. crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a deadly crash at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue. Debora Page, 62, from John’s Island, and Jo’siah Fragier, 4, from North Charleston both died from their injuries suffered in the Friday morning crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
abcnews4.com

Grandmother, grandson identified as victims of 7-vehicle wreck in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the names of the deceased in a seven-vehicle crash in North Charleston. On Saturday afternoon, the coroner's office said 62-year-old Debora Page and 4-year-old Jo’siah Fragier died in the Rivers Avenue wreck around 8:30 a.m. the previous day.
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: 1 dead after reported shooting in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sniders Highway around 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call that reported a man had been shot. Upon arrival, CCSO located a […]
WCBD Count on 2

Eastside community reacts to drug distribution arrests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An Eastside pastor says that he and his neighbors are feeling safer after multiple men were arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine and heroin. “People do feel safer when they get folks on the street who are selling drugs, specifically crack cocaine and dangerous drugs that are going to cause health issues,” […]
live5news.com

‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
live5news.com

Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man died following a shooting at a Walterboro bar Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m. At the scene, they found a Colleton County man suffering from “multiple gunshot...
live5news.com

Man sends drawing of grim reaper to ex-girlfriend after she filed harassment report

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested after breaking and entering into his ex-girlfriend’s home Wednesday night. Kai Merritt, 28, is charged with burglary first-degree and stalking. Police responded to a call about a burglary on Ashley Hall Road in the West...
WCBD Count on 2

Volunteers to search Pineville for missing woman

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends will conduct a search on Sunday for Ruth Jenkins, who was last seen July 16. Volunteers and family members of Jenkins will meet at J.K. Gourdin Elementary Sunday morning to conduct a water search for Jenkins. Stand As One SC is organizing the search party. The search is […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies arrest man for firing shots at vehicle, home in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man on multiple charges including possession of a firearm after he reportedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle and a home. According to a report, deputies on May 1 responded to the intersection of Bucknell Drive and Tulane Road following reports of shots […]
abcnews4.com

CPD arrests 9 suspects in Eastside narcotics distribution investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say nine people have been arrested in connection to a months-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Eastside community. The arrests stem from information police have received from the community over the past year regarding illegal drug activity. Police said the drug activity...
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]

